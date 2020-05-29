Wipro share price jumps 5% on appointment of new CEO

IT major Wipro share price jumped 5 percent intraday on May 29 after the company appointed Thierry Delaporte as CEO & Managing Director of the company.

"Wipro announced the appointment of Thierry Delaporte as the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the company, effective July 6, 2020," the company said in a filing to te exchanges.

"Until recently, Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board. During his twenty-five year careerwith Capgemini, he held several leadership roles including that of Chief Executive Officer of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines. He also oversaw Capgemini's lndia operations, and led the group's transformation agenda, conceptualizing and driving several strategic programs across various business units," the company said.

"l am delighted to welcome Thierry as CEO and Managing Director of the company. Thierry has an exceptional leadership track record, strong international exposure, deep strategic expertise, a unique ability to forge long-standing client relationships, and proven experience of driving transformation and managing technological disruption. We believe that Thierry is the right person to lead \Mpro in its next phase of growth," said Rishad Premji, Chairman, Wipro Limited.

The stock price has seen a steady rise in the last 7 days and was quoting at Rs 208.45, up Rs 9.15, or 4.59 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 210.50 and an intraday low of Rs 196.35 at 12:44 hours. It was trading with volumes of 1,903,787 shares, compared to its five day average of 271,358 shares, an increase of 601.58 percent.



