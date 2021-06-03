MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Wipro share price hits 52-week high, market cap crosses Rs 3 lakh crore

The Wipro share price rose over 40 percent over the last year. Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services are the only other two IT companies to have a higher market capitalisation.

Moneycontrol News
June 03, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Market capitalisation of IT service company Wipro touched Rs 3 lakh crore (Rs 3 trillion) on June 3 after the share price hit a record high of Rs 550 in the early trade.

Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services are the only other two IT companies to have a higher market capitalisation. The Wipro share price has risen more than 40 percent in the last year.

On June 3, the Nifty IT index was trading flat at 26,950.60. The Sensex was up 241.61 points or 0.47 ercent  at 52091.09, and the Nifty 80.20 points, or 0.51 percent at 15,656.40 at around 1150 hours.

Recently, Wipro sold its entire stake in hybrid IT services provider Ensono Holdings for $76.24 million "As part of the recently announced acquisition of Ensono by KKR, Wipro has sold its entire stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC for a consideration of US$ 76.24 million. Consequent to the sale, Wipro does not hold any stake in Ensono Holdings, LLC," Wipro said in a BSE filing.

The company reported a 0.1 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 2,972.3 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. It clocked revenue at Rs 16,334 crore for the quarter, growing 3.9 percent QoQ.

Close

The revenue growth in constant currency came in at 3 percent for the March quarter and the topline growth in dollar terms was reported at 3.9 percent.

At 1146 house, Wipro was quoting at Rs 542.60, down Rs 0.45, or 0.08 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 3, 2021 12:00 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Bihar is effective in battling second wave of Covid-19: Health Minister Mangal Pandey

Policy Talk | Bihar is effective in battling second wave of Covid-19: Health Minister Mangal Pandey

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.