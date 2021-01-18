Wipro share price gains after completing Rs 9,500-crore buyback

Wipro | Company partnered with Citrix and Microsoft to drive business continuity for customers. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Wipro stock was trading in the green on January 18 after the company completed Rs 9,500-crore buyback programme.

IT services major Wipro on January 16 said it has completed its Rs 9,500-crore share buyback programme. The buyback saw Azim Premji-affiliated entities tendering 22.89 crore shares worth about Rs 9,156 crore during the process, a regulatory filing said.

"A total of 23.75 crore equity shares were bought back under the buyback at a price of Rs 400 per equity share...The total amount utilized in the buyback is Rs 9,500 crore," it added.

The tendering period for the buyback programme opened on December 29, 2020 and closed on January 11, 2021.

While Azim Premji Trust tendered 19.87 crore shares, Mr Azim Hasham Premji Partner Representing Hasham Traders tendered 1 crore shares and Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives tendered 51.82 lakh shares, the filing said.

Wipro also announced that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had chosen the leading global information technology services company to establish its first global digital hub in India. Known as FCA ICT India, the digital hub will be built in Hyderabad.

It will support FCA’s information and communication technology operations to focus on delivering premium mobility services, the company said in a statement. The hub will showcase world-class high-performance engineering skills and digital best practices, Wipro added.

"Establishing the global digital hub in India will drive both innovation and competitiveness necessary for FCA to become a leader in the future of mobility," Wipro added.

The IT major reported a consolidated profit of Rs 2,966.70 crore for the October-December quarter, rising 20.8 percent compared to Rs 2,455.80 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 15,670 crore, which was higher by 1.3 percent compared to Rs 15,470.50 crore reported in the Q3FY20.

The stock was trading at Rs 439.10, up Rs 0.70, or 0.16 percent at 11:29 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 444.90 and an intraday low of Rs 434.35.