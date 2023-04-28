 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wipro reports muted profit growth in Q4. What should investors do?

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 08:49 AM IST

Wipro Q4 result: Brokerages expect a muted performance in FY24 as well from Wipro but say that the buyback plan will stabilise the stock price in the near term

Q4 consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,190 crore.

Share price of Wipro will be in focus on April 28, a day after company announced reported a 0.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit for the March quarter of FY 2023 at Rs 3,075 crore.

The IT services firm had reported a profit of Rs 3,053 crore in the previous quarter.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,190 crore, up 11.2 percent from Rs 20,860 crore in the year-ago period, Wipro told exchanges. In the December quarter, revenue stood at Rs 23,229 crore.

The Board of Directors of Wipro has approved buyback of equity shares worth Rs 12,000 crore from shareholders.