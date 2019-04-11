Wipro gains as board to consider buyback on April 16

Shares of Wipro added 1.2 percent intraday Thursday as company is going to consider buyback of its shares.

The company in its BSE filing said that the board will consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company at its meeting scheduled to be held on April 16, 2019.

The board will also announce results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019 on April 16.

At 11:11 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 283.20, up Rs 2.20, or 0.78 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 297 and 52-week low Rs 190.13 on 25 February, 2019 and 06 June, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.7 percent below its 52-week high and 48.87 percent above its 52-week low.

For more market news, click here