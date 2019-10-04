App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2019 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro gains 2% on rating upgrades from Goldman Sachs; raises target to Rs 226

A meeting of the board of directors will be held over October 14-15 to consider and approve the September quarter results.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Wipro gained more than 2 percent intraday on October 4 after Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to neutral from sell and raised the target price to Rs 226 from Rs 221 per share.

According to Goldman Sachs, the current valuation reflected its weak growth profile against its peers, while it expected the company to continue underperforming its peers on IT revenue growth.

Recently, the company completed a strategic engagement with ICICI Bank.

The meeting of the board of directors will be held on October 14-15 to consider and approve the condensed audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company under lndAS for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2019.

The financial results will be approved by the board on the evening of October 15.

The trading window for dealing in the company’s securities has been closed from September 16 till the closing hours of October 17.

At 1045 hours, Wipro was quoting at Rs 239.65, up Rs 3.60, or 1.53 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Oct 4, 2019 11:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

