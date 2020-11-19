PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 08:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wipro fixes December 11 as record date for buyback

In the month of October company had approved a plan to buy up to 23.75 crore shares from investors, a move that would cost the company up to Rs 9,500 crore.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
IT service company Wipro fixed December 11 as the record date for the purpose of shares buyback.

The company has fixed December 11, 2020 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback, as per the company filing to the exchanges.

The board of directors and shareholders of the company already approved the proposal of buyback up to 23,75,00,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the company of face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 400 per equity share.

In the month of October, the company had approved a plan to buy up to 23.75 crore shares from investors, a move that would cost the company up to Rs 9,500 crore.

On November 18, the company shares ended at Rs 345.20, down Rs 3.65, or 1.05 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 381.70 and 52-week low Rs 159.60 on 13 October, 2020 and 19 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 9.54 percent below its 52-week high and 116.35 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price rose 89 percent in the last six months.
First Published on Nov 19, 2020 08:08 am

tags #Business #Wipro

