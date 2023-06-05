Wipro edges up after IT major sets record date for share buyback

Representative Image

Shares of Wipro traded in the green on June 12 after the Bengaluru-based IT services major set June 16 as the record date for its Rs 12,000-crore buyback plan. Ever since the announcement of buyback on April 27, the stock has gained more than 8 percent.

“The company has fixed June 16, 2023 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement and the names of equity shareholders who are eligible to participate in the buyback," Wipro had said in its filing.

Around 15 percent or 4 crore shares in the buyback are reserved for retail investors who hold shares worth below Rs 2 lakh. At a buyback price of Rs 445, a shareholder with up to 449 shares is considered a small shareholder.

India's third-largest software exporter had earlier fixed a floor price of Rs 445 per equity share for the buyback of up to 269,662,921 shares, accounting for 4.91 percent of all equity shares. The floor price is 9.8 percent higher than current market price.

For Q4 FY23, Wipro reported a 0.4 percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,075 crore, as against Rs 3,087 crore a year ago.

Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 23,190 crore, up 11.2 percent from Rs 20,860 crore recorded a year back.

The company expects constant currency revenue in the current quarter to decline by 3 percent to 1 percent. While the numbers disappointed, the buyback announcement has helped boost the stock price.

That said, analysts increasingly turned negative on the stock. Motilal Oswal Financial Services awaits further evidence of the execution of Wipro’s refreshed strategy, and a successful turnaround from its struggles over the last decade before turning more constructive on the stock.

As per Bloomberg, there are 17 buy, 12 hold and 12 sell calls on the stock with 12-month target price at Rs 390, which indicates 3.7 percent downside from current level.

