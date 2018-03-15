Wipro advances 3% on divesting hosted data center services biz to Ensono

Shares of IT major Wipro added 3 percent intraday Thursday as company divesting hosted data center services business to Ensono.

The company has signed a definitive agreement to divest its hosted data center services business to Ensono for USD 405 million.

The company will unlock value by transitioning eight data centers, and over 900 employees of its hosted data center services business to Ensono.

Wipro and Ensono have also signed a long-term partnership agreement to jointly address the hybrid IT requirements of Wipro’s new and existing enterprise customers. As part of the agreement, Wipro will make a strategic investment of USD 55 million in Ensono’s combined entity.

Also, Trintech and Wipro announced a strategic partnership to deliver digital solutions that help simplify and automate business finance functions at enterprises.

At 10:30 hrs Wipro was quoting at Rs 297.80, up Rs 4.45, or 1.52 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil