Wipro adds 2% on report of buyback worth Rs 12,000 crore

Shares of Wipro gained more than 2 percent intraday on April 10 after SEBI approved a buyback worth Rs 12,000 crore, the company's largest till date.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the price set for the buyback is Rs 320 a piece, which is 33 percent higher than the six-month average share price of Rs 240.

This is Wipro's third buyback, as the IT major bought back shares worth Rs 2,500 in 2016 and Rs 11,000 crore worth in November-December 2017. A company can buyback shared only once in 12 months.

At 1058 hours, Wipro was quoting at Rs 279.50, up 2.19 percent on the BSE.