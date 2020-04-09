App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 04:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Winners & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 9

Auto Index surged over 10 percent followed by metal, pharma and infra. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose over 3 percent each.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
<strong>Here are 10 stocks that gained the most on April 9</strong>
Here are 10 stocks that gained the most on April 9

Mahindra and Mahindra | Share price surged 17 percent after CRISIL reaffirmed its rating. M&M in its BSE filing on April 9 said CRISIL has reaffirmed its long-term rating at AAA/Stable and short-term rating at A1+ for the company's bank facilities.
Mahindra and Mahindra | Share price surged 17 percent after CRISIL reaffirmed its rating. M&M in its BSE filing on April 9 said CRISIL has reaffirmed its long-term rating at AAA/Stable and short-term rating at A1+ for the company's bank facilities.

Aurobindo Pharma | Share price rallied almost 6 percent after the company received approval from the US health regulator for an antidepressant drug.

Manali Petrochemicals | Shares jumped almost 10 percent after the company recommenced production of propylene oxide.
Manali Petrochemicals | Shares jumped almost 10 percent after the company recommenced production of propylene oxide.

Hindalco Industries | Shares climbed almost 7 percent buoyed by reports that Novelis has received the final regulatory clearance for the Aleris acquisition.
Hindalco Industries | Shares climbed almost 7 percent buoyed by reports that Novelis has received the final regulatory clearance for the Aleris acquisition.

Titan Company | Share price climbed over 11 percent after the company said its growth in Q4FY20 was mostly in line but the coronavirus outbreak had hurt sales.
Titan Company | Share price climbed over 11 percent after the company said its growth in Q4FY20 was mostly in line but the coronavirus outbreak had hurt sales.

IDBI Bank | Stock price rose 8 percent after the company board approved stake sale in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company.
IDBI Bank | Stock price rose 8 percent after the company board approved stake sale in IDBI Federal Life Insurance Company.

NLC India| Share price gained 2 percent after the company resumed mining operations of Neyveli Mines.

GRM Overseas | Shares were up 5 percent, locked in upper circuit following commencement of plant operation. The basmati rice maker on April 8 in its BSE filing said the plant operators have been restarted.
GRM Overseas | Shares were up 5 percent, locked in upper circuit following commencement of plant operation. The basmati rice maker on April 8 in its BSE filing said the plant operators have been restarted.

Astron Paper | Share price spiked 10 percent after the company received permission from the Gujarat government to commence production for its unit at Bhuj.
Astron Paper | Share price spiked 10 percent after the company received permission from the Gujarat government to commence production for its unit at Bhuj.

VA Tech | Shares jumped 5 percent after the company bagged Rs 90 crore-contract for operations and maintenance of sewage treatment plant in Bahrain.
VA Tech | Shares jumped 5 percent after the company bagged Rs 90 crore-contract for operations and maintenance of sewage treatment plant in Bahrain.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 04:17 pm

tags #Slideshow #Stocks in News

