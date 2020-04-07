Winners & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 7

IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank from the banking space were the top gainers while Dr Reddy's Labs and Lupin rallied from the pharma space. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Here are the top 10 stocks that gained the most on April 7 2/11 Godrej Properties | It reported 100 percent sequential growth in its Q4FY20 booking. Its bookings stood at Rs 2,380 crore representing QoQ growth of 100 percent and YoY growth of 10 percent. 3/11 IndusInd Bank | Net advances grew 12 percent YoY to Rs 2.09 trillion as on March 31 compared with Rs 1.86 trillion a year ago. The bank's deposits increased 4 percent YOY to Rs 2.02 trillion as on March 31 as against Rs 1.94 trillion a year ago. 4/11 Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Its share price was up 14 percent after the government lifted a partial ban on the exports of hydroxychloroquine medicines. 5/11 HDFC Bank | Shares jumped over 10 percent after the bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 9,930 billion as of Q4 FY20, a growth of around 21 percent as compared to Rs. 8,194 billion as of 31 March 2019, it said in a regulatory filing. 6/11 Jindal Steel and Power | The stock surged 28% after promoters announced to repay loans and get pledged shares released. 7/11 Britannia Industries | Shares jumped 10 percent after the company partnered with Dunzo, an online delivery platform, to deliver its range of biscuits, croissants, ghee, and dairy whitener, among others to its consumers. 8/11 Tata Power | The scrip jumped 11 percent after the company got a Rs 1,730-crore project from NTPC. 9/11 Cadila Healthcare | Share price spiked 13 percent after the company received final approval from the USFDA to market Perphenazine Tablets. 10/11 Cosmo Films | The stock rose over 12 percent after two of its Maharashtra plants resumed partial operations. 11/11 Lupin | It jumped almost 7 percent after the company launched generic Mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets, which is used to prevent organ rejection in patients receiving kidney transplants in the US market. First Published on Apr 7, 2020 04:55 pm