Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Winners & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 7

IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank from the banking space were the top gainers while Dr Reddy's Labs and Lupin rallied from the pharma space.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
<strong>Here are the top 10 stocks that gained the most on April 7</strong>
Godrej Properties | It reported 100 percent sequential growth in its Q4FY20 booking. Its bookings stood at Rs 2,380 crore representing QoQ growth of 100 percent and YoY growth of 10 percent.
IndusInd Bank | Net advances grew 12 percent YoY to Rs 2.09 trillion as on March 31 compared with Rs 1.86 trillion a year ago. The bank's deposits increased 4 percent YOY to Rs 2.02 trillion as on March 31 as against Rs 1.94 trillion a year ago.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories | Its share price was up 14 percent after the government lifted a partial ban on the exports of hydroxychloroquine medicines.
HDFC Bank | Shares jumped over 10 percent after the bank's advances aggregated to approximately Rs 9,930 billion as of Q4 FY20, a growth of around 21 percent as compared to Rs. 8,194 billion as of 31 March 2019, it said in a regulatory filing.

Jindal Steel and Power | The stock surged 28% after promoters announced to repay loans and get pledged shares released.

Britannia Industries | Shares jumped 10 percent after the company partnered with Dunzo, an online delivery platform, to deliver its range of biscuits, croissants, ghee, and dairy whitener, among others to its consumers.
Tata Power | The scrip jumped 11 percent after the company got a Rs 1,730-crore project from NTPC.
Cadila Healthcare | Share price spiked 13 percent after the company received final approval from the USFDA to market Perphenazine Tablets.
Cosmo Films | The stock rose over 12 percent after two of its Maharashtra plants resumed partial operations.
Lupin | It jumped almost 7 percent after the company launched generic Mycophenolic acid delayed-release tablets, which is used to prevent organ rejection in patients receiving kidney transplants in the US market.
First Published on Apr 7, 2020 04:55 pm

