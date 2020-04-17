Winners & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 17

Reliance Industries | Share price jumped over 5 percent after the company raised Rs 8,500 crore through bonds after the Reserve Bank of India decided to provide additional liquidity to banks to fund firms impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. CLSA has a buy call on the stock and has cut target to Rs 1,500 from Rs 2,010 per share. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.