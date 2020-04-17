Winners & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on April 17

About 1685 shares have advanced, 700 shares declined, and 173 shares are unchanged. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 Here are the top 10 stocks which moved the most on April 17 2/11 TCS | Share price rose over 5 percent after the company reported its fourth-quarter numbers. The company on April 16 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 8,049 crore, down 0.85 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis. Dollar revenue stood at $5,444 million, down 2.5 percent QoQ. 3/11 Reliance Industries | Share price jumped over 5 percent after the company raised Rs 8,500 crore through bonds after the Reserve Bank of India decided to provide additional liquidity to banks to fund firms impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. CLSA has a buy call on the stock and has cut target to Rs 1,500 from Rs 2,010 per share. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 4/11 Graphite India: Share price was locked in a 5 percent upper circuit after the company announced resuming partial operations at Satpur plant. The company on April 16 told the BSE that it had started partial manufacturing operations at its graphite electrode plant in Satpur, Nashik, Maharashtra, engaging minimum labour. 5/11 JK Lakshmi Cement | JK Lakshmi Cement share price jumped 10 percent after its grinding units in Gujarat resumed some operations. 6/11 L&T | Contracts from domestic clients lifted share price by over 2 percent after the buildings & factories business of L&T Construction secured significant orders. 7/11 Mahindra & Mahindra | Company plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore via NCDs. The company has approved issuance and offer of 10,000 rated, listed, unsecured, redeemable, 6.65 percent non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10,00,000 each at par, aggregating Rs 1,000 crores on private placement basis. 8/11 Sudarshan Chemical | Share price was up 3 percent after the company restarted its facility at Roha in Maharashtra. 9/11 Cadila Healthcare | Share price declined 3. Zydus Cadila received final approval from the USFDA to market Erlotinib Tablets in the strengths of 25 mg, 100 mg, and 150 mg. 10/11 RITES | SHare price jumped 4 percent after company said it did not expect COVID-19 to have major impact on FY20 topline. 11/11 First Published on Apr 17, 2020 03:58 pm