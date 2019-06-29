Windacre Partnership buys Power Finance Corporation shares worth Rs 755 crore

Windacre Partnership Master Fund on June 28 bought over 5.59 crore shares of Power Finance Corporation for Rs 755 crore through open market transaction. Windacre Partnership bought the shares for Rs 135 per scrip, translating to a Rs 755.10 crore deal, as per NSE's bulk deal data.

In a separate transaction, Morgan Stanley France SAS sold more than 4.85 crore shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for Rs 655.76 crore.

As per the shareholding pattern on March 31, Morgan Stanley held 5.32 crore shares or 2.02 percent stake in PFC.

Shares of PFC Friday closed down 1.03 percent at Rs 134.45 on the NSE, while it settled at Rs 134.10 apiece on the BSE, lower by 1.29 percent.