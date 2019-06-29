App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2019 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Windacre Partnership buys Power Finance Corporation shares worth Rs 755 crore

Windacre Partnership bought the shares for Rs 135 per scrip, translating to a Rs 755.10 crore deal, as per NSE's bulk deal data.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Windacre Partnership Master Fund on June 28 bought over 5.59 crore shares of Power Finance Corporation for Rs 755 crore through open market transaction. Windacre Partnership bought the shares for Rs 135 per scrip, translating to a Rs 755.10 crore deal, as per NSE's bulk deal data.

In a separate transaction, Morgan Stanley France SAS sold more than 4.85 crore shares of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) for Rs 655.76 crore.

As per the shareholding pattern on March 31, Morgan Stanley held 5.32 crore shares or 2.02 percent stake in PFC.

Close
Shares of PFC Friday closed down 1.03 percent at Rs 134.45 on the NSE, while it settled at Rs 134.10 apiece on the BSE, lower by 1.29 percent.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 29, 2019 08:10 am

tags #Business

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.