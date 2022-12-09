 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will Sula Vineyards leave investors in high spirits or high and dry?

Shailaja Mohapatra
Dec 09, 2022 / 08:45 PM IST

An inconsistent track record of revenue and profits might leave Sula Vineyards' investors inebriated

Sula Vineyards, based in the grape growing region of Nashik, Maharashtra is planning a pure OFS

They say you should never count your glasses of wine. But you should definitely count an IPO’s grey market premium (GMP). Nashik-based Sula Vineyards is currently commanding a GMP of Rs 30 per share, said market watchers, indicating healthy retail excitement for the upcoming public issue.

India's largest wine maker, Sula has set the price band for its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 340-357 a share. The issue will open for subscription on December 12 and close on December 14. At the upper end of the price band, the issue size comes to Rs 960.34 crore.

“At the current GMP, retail investors can expect a listing gain of approximately 9-10 percent,” said Mehul Bumtaria, an active participant in the IPO market.

A reason behind this excitement could be Sula Vineyards’ relative valuation discount to its peers. According to the draft red herring prospectus, the company’s earnings per share (EPS) stood at Rs 6.79 as on March 31, 2022. So at the upper end of the price band, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is 52.5 times FY22 earnings. Meanwhile, its peers Radico Khaitan, United Spirits and United Breweries are trading at TTM (trailing twelve months) P/E of 55.16, 80 and 127 times, respectively.

Sula's financials