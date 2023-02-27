 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will early onset of summer help Voltas? Goldman Sachs, Jefferies have opposing views

Moneycontrol News
Feb 27, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

Voltas shares have surged 15 percent in 15 days following reports of early onset of summer in India. Foreign brokerage firm Jefferies said last week that abnormal heat wave can spur demand, coupled with price hikes, leading to improved volume and margin outlook.

Goldman Sachs, however, has an opposing view. “Even during peak warm years, the industry recorded a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of only 6-8 percent over 10-15 years," it said on February 27.

The mid-single-digit growth does not enthuse confidence in analysts of Goldman Sachs. They have a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 840 per share.