Why state government budgets are reinforcing Jefferies' conviction on FMCG makers

Shailaja Mohapatra
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:34 PM IST

Concerns abound about the impact of the El Nino weather phenomenon on rural incomes and consumption has turned many fund managers wary of consumer packaged goods makers

Amid fears of low rainfall, Jefferies sees a silver lining for FMCG companies in state government budgets that are ‘exhibiting a populist trend’

Fast moving consumer good (FMCG) companies confront the risk of below-average monsoon rainfall hurting rural incomes and, consequently their sales, but Jefferies remains overweight on the sector.

Reason: a silver lining in state government budgets that the securities firm says are “exhibiting a populist trend” although overall state expenditure may decline.

An analysis of the budgets of 15 states, which make for 85 percent of India's Gross Domestic Product, shows that spending growth is set to decline from 21 percent in FY23 to 11 percent in FY24.

“But, the bias towards populist spending is visible in the state budgets with a surge in income transfer schemes in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh etc. Big promises have also been made ahead of Karnataka state elections,” Jefferies said in a recent report.