Why does Nomura see a 40% upside in this auto-component maker?

Auto-components maker Sansera Engineering will gain significantly from the electric version of two-wheelers and other products as it plan to diversify into non-auto sectors, according to Nomura.

The brokerage sees an upside of 40.1 percent in the stock.

“Sansera is present across key two-wheeler EVs and should be a key beneficiary as the EV volume picks up. While we expect a modest 5 percent on-year growth in 2W ICE segment revenue over FY24/25, the ramp-up in aerospace, defence, PV exports and new orders in domestic PV should drive ~21 percent/16 percent overall revenue growth in FY24/25 and diversify its mix further,” wrote Nomura analysts in their latest report.

They have given a target price of Rs 1,014 — with a P/E of 18x FY25 — versus the current market price of Rs 723. The stock now trades at a P/E of around 12.8x their FY25.

“In 3QFY23, Sansera received new orders in all segments, with the management highlighting higher order inflows in aerospace and defence segments and aluminium forging and machined components segments. Connecting rod orders received from North America and Europe customers will enter mass production in FY24. It also expects to produce 1 million connecting rods for a TTMT’s passenger car segment. Order book in December 2022 was Rs 15 billion, compared with Rs 14.4 billion in September 2022. The mix diversification continues to be skewed towards xEV+non-auto with a 51 percent share of the order book (similar in September 2022), with 49 percent coming from export markets (48 percent of the order book being exports in 2QFY23).”

On the downside, the company’s revenue and profit figures are likely to take a hit from its exposure to the global markets and to fuel-engine auto market. “For FY23/24/25, we cut revenue estimates by 4 percent/8 percent/8 percent, factoring in the slowing export market and 2W ICE segment. We trim EBITDA margin by 60/40/20bp to 16.6 percent/18.3 percent/18.5 percent, leading to cuts of 11-14 percent in EPS estimates. This implies a 38 percent EPS CAGR over FY23-25, with ROE up to 19 percent in FY25 from 14 percent in FY23,” the report said.

Key risks to the stock include accelerated electrification in the auto segment and high dependence on few clients. “Sansera’s current revenue exposure to the ICE (internal combustion engine) segment is high; a failure to successfully adapt to new technologies in a cost-effective and timely manner could affect the growth prospects of the company,” wrote the brokerage’s analysts.

The company also made 59 percent of FY21 revenue from its top-five customers and 50 percent from the 2W industry. “if demand remains weak for these clients/industry, revenue growth could come under pressure.”