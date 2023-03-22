 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Buzzing Stock | Why CLSA sees nearly 40% upside in M&M

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST

Analysts’ sentiment buoyed by company’s EV plans

Mahindra's recently redesigned Twin Peaks logo

CLSA expects Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) to appreciate nearly 40 percent over the next 12 months on its electric vehicle (EV) plans and easing production concerns.

M&M is reportedly trying to raise $1-$1.3 billion from global investors for its EV subsidiary, EV Co. The subsidiary was set up last June with M&M investing $250 million and raising another $200 million from development finance institution British International Investment.

CLSA has set a target price of Rs 1,619 with supply-chain bottlenecks easing and the company planning multiple EV launches. Analysts noted that there was a focused supply-chain management for EVs and that mass-market electric SUC may be in the works.