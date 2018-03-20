White Organic Agro jumps 4% on continual order of Aloe Vera Pulp from Patanjali Ayurveda

White Organic Agro share price gained 4.5 percent intraday Tuesday after it announced receipt of continual order of Aloe Vera Pulp from Patanjali Ayurveda for an additional 300 tonnes.

In the past, the supervisory and inspection team of Patanjali Ayurveda visited and inspected the company's farms and the pulp extraction unit and suggested certain up gradation and renovation of the existing pulp extraction facilities, White Organic said.

Following which all the necessary changes had been undertaken to improve the hygiene standards during pulp extraction process, it added.

"After many level of vigilant quality checks by team of Patanjali Ayurveda at farms and satisfactory completion of first order, Patanjali Ayurveda has issued an continual purchase order of 300 tonnes of Aloe Vera Pulp," the company said.

It further said the management is extremely optimist, on successful satisfactory completion of the initial order, now Patanjali Ayurveda intends to undergo a long term contract for the total buyout of the production of Aloe Vera Pulp of the company.

At 12:25 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 106.80, up Rs 3.45, or 3.34 percent on the BSE.