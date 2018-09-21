While Nifty lost over 500 points in 15 sessions, over 60 Nifty500 stocks slipped 10-30%

Indian market, which was hitting record highs almost on a daily basis last month, seems to be losing momentum now. The Nifty50 index has slipped over 500 points while the S&P BSE Sensex has lost nearly 2,000 points from their respective record-high level.

The Nifty50 hit a record high of 11,760 on August 28 and since then it has steadily fallen towards its crucial support and a swing low placed at 11,250.

Technically speaking, the index has broken below its crucial short-term supports placed at 5-days exponential moving average, 13-EMA, 20-EMA, and 50-EMA.

The carnage has been more severe in the small and mid-cap space. As many as 67 stocks in the Nifty500 index saw a double-digit cut since August 28 as Nifty broke below 11,250. Stocks like Bharat Electronics, Unitech, Bank of Baroda, 8K Miles, Kwality, Quess Corp, and Ashok Buildcon fell 15-30 percent in just 15 sessions.

Stocks which fell between 10 percent and 15 percent include LIC Housing Finance, United Spirits, Motilal Oswal, Vakrangee, V-Guard, Jaiprakash Associates, Britannia Industries, Pfizer, Jubilant FoodWorks, DB Realty, Reliance Communications etc. among others.

In the Nifty Small-cap index as many as 13 stocks have slipped over 10 – 15 percent in the last 15 sessions including Bombay Burmah Trading, Ashoka Buildcon, Escorts, Jet Airways, VIP Industries, Jaiprakash Associates, JK Tyre, Radico Khaitan, Ujjivan Financial Services, Reliance Communications, Just Dial, CG Power, and Kalpataru Power Transmission.

Most of the carnage was seen in the small and mid-cap space in the last 15 sessions. Heavy selling by foreign investors, fall in the rupee to record lows, lingering fear of trade war, as well as selling in banking space, are some of the factors which have contributed to the fall in Indian markets.

Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs 7,000 crore (including debt) from Indian markets in the month of September. This is the second consecutive month in which FPIs have dumped Indian equities.

Most experts feel that volatility is here to stay and a correction in the short-term up to 10 percent is very much possible. Investors who are looking to create wealth should ideally have a time horizon of 1-2 years.

“We should understand that anything that rallies in a vertical manner cannot sustain the up move for long, and we are seeing such an instance already on the Nifty and Sensex front. A correction of around 10% from current levels is very much possible and such declines must be cashed in and be bought into,” Rajiv Ranjan Singh, CEO of Karvy Stock Broking told Moneycontrol.

“The current slide in the INR vs the US Dollar could be a major factor in dragging the equity benchmarks lower in the days to come, thereby giving smart investors another chance to get into the markets yet again,” he said.

In the Nifty50 index, as many as 34 stocks witnessed selling pressure while the rest of the 16 stocks managed to buck the trend, led by gains in Wipro, UPL, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, HCL Technologies, and Tata Steel.

On the losing front, as many as 5 stocks out of 34 stocks fell over 10 percent which include names like Yes Bank, Bajaj Finance, Maruti Suzuki, State Bank of India, and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

The Nifty has witnessed unabated selling pressure as the index broke-down from a bearish Head and shoulder pattern on the daily chart, which is not a good sign for the bulls.

“If the pattern unfolds the way it should, then Nifty is likely to decline towards the potential target of 11100 levels in the near-term,” Hadrien Mendonca, a senior technical analyst at IIFL told Moneycontrol.

“However, going forward, given the speed and extent of fall, a small rebound cannot be ruled out up to 11400 levels once again. For the entire bearish pattern to get negated, Nifty has to surpass the right shoulder’s peak of 10603 levels,” he said.