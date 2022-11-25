 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Which stocks will drive the Nifty 50 from here?

Nickey Mirchandani
Nov 25, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises and Tata Motors will see the biggest earnings growth among Nifty constituents in FY24

With the stock indices touching a new high, the earnings growth for Nifty 50 index constituents will taper to 21.2 percent in FY24 from 22.9 percent expected for FY23, according to Bloomberg consensus expectations.
The decline is mainly due to an expanded base and slowing of export revenue amid fears of a recession that could affect demand.

However, the performance of the energy sector, which is closely linked to crude oil prices, will hold the key, said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O’Neil & Co.

Controlled inflation, a peaked out bad-loan cycle and good agricultural output will lend some support to the Nifty 50, said G Chokkalingam, founder of Equinomics Research.

Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises and Tata Motors are likely to be the biggest contributors to EPS growth in the Nifty 50 index in FY24, according to a Moneycontrol analysis.

A real turnaround in EPS growth is expected in Axis Bank and Tata Motors, according to Bloomberg data. On the other hand, EPS growth is narrowing for Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.