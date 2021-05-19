What should investors do with Torrent Pharma post Q4; buy, sell or hold?

live bse live

Torrent Pharma share price added 2 percent in the early trade on May 19 a day after the company announced its March quarter earnings.

The company posted 2.9 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 324 crore against Rs 315 crore and revenue came in at Rs 1,937 crore versus Rs 1,946 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 6.2 percent at Rs 582 crore and margin was at 30 percent.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company post the March quarter earnings announcement:

Motilal Oswal | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 2,530

We expect 14% earnings CAGR, led by 11%/17%/8%/11% CAGR in DF/US/Brazil/Germany sales, partially impacted by 70bp margin contraction, with normalization in opex related to its sales force in the DF segment.

The current valuation captures upside in earnings over next two years adequately. Hence, we maintain our Neutral rating on the stock.

Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 3,200

Torrent has reported a healthy performance for the quarter, largely backed by growth in the domestic and Europe business. Going ahead, the management expects a robust outlook for the India business backed by expected outperformance to the IPM, expanding reach in the sub chronic and acute therapy products and expected improvement in the field force productivity.

The Europe business too is expected to stage a strong growth backed by new product launches. Likely healthy growth in the Brazil markets and new product launches would drive the Brazilian sales. In the US, Torrent expects to re-launch its Sartans and few more products in FY2022 from its Levit town plant as well as other partnered sites and these would lead to an improvement in the quarterly revenue run rate.

Dolat Capital | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 3,142

We believe the focus should remain primarily on the domestic market, which is likely to account for 68% of its FY23E EBITDA. With new launches in cardiac and diabetes segments, Torrent remains well positioned to deliver 12% CAGR in domestic sales over FY21-23E.

We maintain earnings CAGR of 19% in FY21-23 even as margins come off in FY22E. At CMP, stock trades at 26x FY23 and 15.8x EV/EBITDA. Basis the triggers mentioned above, we upgrade our recommendation to Accumulate.

At 09:23 hrs Torrent Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 2,767.55, up Rs 44.15, or 1.62 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,040 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,232.00 on 11 August, 2020 and 27 July, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 8.96 percent below its 52-week high and 23.99 percent above its 52-week low.

Jefferies | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 2,416

The FY22 growth will be driven by India rebound in H1. The company expects US to be stable with launches compensating for price erosion.

Jefferies estimate of FY21-23 EPS CAGR of 17.2% is driven by continued deleveraging.

