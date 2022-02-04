What should investors do with Titan Company after Q3 results; buy, sell or hold?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Titan Company share price fell in early trade on February 4 after December quarter (Q3FY22) numbers.

Titan Company on February 3 reported a 135.6 percent year-on-year growth in net profit to Rs 987 crore for the quarter ended December, beating analysts' estimate of Rs 847 crore by a wide margin.

The consumer discretionary company reported a 30.6 percent on-year growth in revenue from operations to Rs 9,515 crore, which was also above Street's expectations of 9,337 crore.

The jewellery business jumped 37 percent on-year to Rs 8,563 crore in the reported quarter.

The watches and wearables business posted 29 percent on-year growth in sales to Rs 708 crore, while the eyewear operations grew 26 percent.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after December quarter earnings:

CLSA

We maintain an underperform rating and cut target to Rs 2,540 from Rs 2,670.

The company has reported better-than-expected operating performance.

The Q3 jewellery margin is not sustainable and the company has guided for 12-13% margin. The valuation is largely capturing the execution on topline and margin.

We upgrade FY22 earnings by 11% to factor in better Q3 delivery.

Jefferies

We maintain a hold rating on the stock and raise the target price to Rs 2,600 from Rs 2,300 per share.

The momentum continues to be on the company’s side as it reported another blockbuster result with EBITDA growth at over 60% YoY.

Its jewellery revenue, as well as margin, surprised positively. The growth in jewellery is broad-based across wedding, studded, and everyday wear.

The company continued to gain market share and we upgraded EPS estimates by 7-10%.

Prabhudas Lilladher

We are changing FY22/23/24 EPS by 5.3/0.1/-2.4% and reiterate buy with DCF-based target price of Rs 2,832 (earlier Rs 2,907).

We believe the company is well placed to capitalise on long term growth opportunities led by 1) jewellery share gains due to network expansion, regional thrust and hallmarking benefit 2) omni-channel strategy across jewellery, watches and eyewear 3) new growth drivers like Caratlane, TitanEye+, Taneira and 4) entry into high growth segments like smart watches, over the head headphones and truly wireless earphones.

We estimate 23.5% PAT CAGR over FY22-24 and remain positive given the structural story on account of market share gains, strong balance sheet, franchisee-based model and strong brand.

Sharekhan

Titan delivered strong all-round performance posting robust double-digit revenue growth and substantial margin expansion in Q3. Though the third wave will slow down the momentum some what in Q4, medium-term growth outlook remains intact for the company.

Titan is well poised to achieve strong revenue and PAT CAGR of 22% and 54%, respectively, over FY2021-FY2024.

We maintain our buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 2,900.

At 09:20 hours Titan Company was quoting at Rs 2,436.45, down Rs 39, or 1.58 percent, on the BSE.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.