App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 09:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What should investors do with the HDFC Bank stock post Q1 results?

The bank has reported a 19.6 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended June 2020,

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Bank share price rose 4 percent in early trade on July 20 after the bank reported its first quarter results on July 18.

The bank reported a 19.6 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended June 2020 led by lower tax cost and NII. However, elevated provisions, and lower other income due to slowdown in economic activity limited profit growth.

Profit during the quarter increased sharply to Rs 6,658.62 crore compared to Rs 5,568.16 crore in the same period last year.

Close

Net interest income in Q1 FY21 climbed 17.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 15,665.42 crore supported by healthy loan growth of 21 percent in the quarter and deposits growth of 24.6 percent. Net interest margin for the quarter stood at 4.3 percent.

related news

Also Read - HDFC Bank Q1 profit jumps 20% to Rs 6,658.6 crore, loan growth lifts NII 18%

Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,325

Broking house is confident about the company’s ability to navigate the current crisis and expects the bank to gain market share (11%/15% growth For FY21/22).

Nomura forecasts 15%/17% RoEs with 165 bps/135 bps credit cost for FY21/22, reported CNBC-TV18.

Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Add | Target: Rs 1,200

The company has reported 20% YoY earnings growth on the back of 15% operating profit growth. Its loan growth is impressive at 20% YoY but led by the non-retail.

NIM held up at 4.3% QoQ, aided by strong growth in CASA, while sharp decline in revenue growth is an area of risk. The positive outcome on credit costs would help maintain its premium, reported CNBC-TV18.

Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,350 from Rs 1,225

Wholesale drove the growth, while moratorium was at 9%. Its contingency buffer has increased. Deposits were strong, while retail loans declined QoQ.

The strong franchise, tight underwriting give bank an edge over its peers, reported CNBC-TV18.

Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,350 from Rs 1,280

The company has delivered 20% YoY earnings growth despite COVID-19. The risk to asset quality is to abate with the high quality loan book, while tighter new lending in the retail segment could drag the NIMs.

The topline & costs have surprised positively. Raised earnings estimates by 15.6% / 5.5% / 5.4% for FY21/FY22/FY23, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,250

The company seems to be passing the biggest asset quality test. The results were strong in the context of Covid-19 disruptions.

The management commentary on assets across verticals was even stronger. The moratorium level, at 9% of loans, is the lowest in the industry.

It has increase FY22/23 earnings by 6%-9%. The commentary on asset quality & clarity on new CEO should drive a rerating, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:23 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,130.60, up Rs 31.45, or 2.86 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Bank

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.