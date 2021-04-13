What should investors do with TCS post Q4 results: buy, sell or hold?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price shed 3 percent in the early trade on April 13, a day after the IT major reported a 6.3 percent sequential growth in March quarter consolidated profit at Rs 9,246 crore.

The company's revenue grew by 4 percent to Rs 43,705 crore compared to the previous quarter. The revenue in dollar terms grew by 5 percent sequentially to $5,989 million against 5.1 percent growth seen in the previous quarter.

Also Read: TCS Q4 profit jumps 6.3% QoQ to Rs 9,246 crore, CC revenue growth at 4.2% with highest-ever quarterly deal wins

Here is what brokerages have to say on the stock and company after Q4 numbers:

CLSA | Rating: Outperform | Target: Raised to Rs 3,560 from Rs 3,370

CLSA lifted FY22/FY23 EPS estimates by 3 percent/2 percent on Q4 margin defence and USD-INR rate reset. The valuations are optically rich and limit absolute upside.

The cash generation and liberal capital return policy should help to sustain outperformance. The macro demand strength should sustain its relative outperformance versus the broader market.

Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 3,646

TCS is one of the best-positioned global IT services companies. The key positive surprise from the results was the very strong order book of $9.2 billion. The order book is largely of smaller sized deals, implying faster revenue conversion. The management sees double-digit revenue with the current margin band beyond FY22.

Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 3,750

It was a strong end to the year with the company well-positioned for a robust FY22. With largely in-line performance, the broking house maintains FY22/23 estimates. The sector has entered technology upcycle and the company is expected to continue delivering industry-leading growth.

Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 3,640

The company is on track to double-digit growth for FY22 and well-positioned to benefit from three key spending themes.

Citi | Rating: Sell | Target: Raised to Rs 2,935 from Rs 2,870

The valuations were at 31x 1-year forward price in all positives. Citi raise EPS estimates by 2 percent for FY22/23, partly on USD-INR rate but continues to prefer Infosys over TCS.

Dolat Capital | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 3,370

We believe TCS and other Tier-I IT companies will continue to deliver strong revenue momentum over the four-six quarters (translating into double-digit revenue growth) and thus would sustain current valuations of 25x-30x, which implies 3x on PEG basis.

Motilal Oswal | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 3,250

The company has consistently maintained its market leadership and shown best-in-class execution. This gives the company room to increase its margin, while demonstrating industry-leading return ratios.

We have left our estimates unchanged as we have factored in double-digit growth for the company in FY22E.

JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 3,640

The Q4 earnings were a class act in balancing unexpected growth with profitability. There was a secular growth across geographies and vendors with strong signing momentum.

With 1.5x book to bill and an 8 percent exit rate, the underwrite mid-teens growth in FY22. The management continues to target sustainable double-digit growth over the medium term. JPMorgan upgrades FY22-23 revenue estimates by 1-2 percent and EPS by 3-4 percent.

Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 3,636

Our estimates largely remain unchanged for FY22/23E. We project revenue growth of 15.3 percent/11.5 percent in dollar terms for FY22/23E, respectively.

We believe TCS margin performance will sustain as 1) strong uptick in offshore delivery, 2) well-managed supply-side challenges—fresh hiring, reskilling, lower-wage inflation, lower attrition, 3) strong efficiencies in sales, deal transition and delivery with WFH, 4) structural cost-saving benefits (employee pyramid, travel costs, marketing costs etc).

At 0917 hours, Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,167.45, down Rs 74.00, or 2.28 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,358.80 on April 9, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,677.60 on April 16, 2020. It is trading 5.7 percent below its 52-week high and 88.81 percent above its 52-week low.