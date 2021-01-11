What should investors do with TCS post Q3 numbers: buy, sell or hold?

live bse live

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price touched 52-week high of Rs 3,230, rising over 3 percent in the early trade on January 11 after the company posted its December quarter numbers.

Tata Consultancy Services, the largest IT services exporter in India, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 8,701 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, rising 7.2 percent sequentially, backed by strong demand-led revenue growth.

The September quarter net profit had a post-tax one-time impact of Rs 958 crore due to provision for ongoing litigation with EPIC.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter increased 4.7 percent sequentially to Rs 42,015 crore and the year-on-year increase was 5.4 percent for the quarter.

Here is what the brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after the Q3 numbers:

Sharekhan

The broking house has upgraded earnings estimates for FY2021E/FY2022E/FY2023E, given that both revenue and operating margin exceeded estimates, continued strong deal wins and resilience in IT spending of clients. It prefers TCS on account of a strong business model, stable management, solid execution and strong free cash flows (FCF) generation.

As TCS is well-positioned to capitalise on ensuing opportunities created by COVID-19, its USD revenue and earnings would clock an 11 percent/15percent CAGR over FY2021-23E. At CMP, the stock is trading at 30x/26x of its FY2022E/ FY2023E earnings, which is justified given potential strong earnings growth, preferred partner for clients’ transformation journey and a strong payout policy. Hence, maintain a "buy" rating on TCS with a revised price target of Rs 3,590.

The key risks are rupee appreciation and/or adverse cross-currency movements and/or constraint in local talent supply in the US and a stringent visa regime.

Dolat Capital

Given quality commentary on multi-year transformation, and post the strong Q3 performance we have scaled up our growth estimates by 3 percent for both FY22/23 (0.7% for FY21). Also given a robust beat on OPM performance, we have upgraded our profitability estimates by 148/87/31bps for FY21/22/23E respectively. As a result, our earnings estimates for the company have increased by 7 percent each across FY21-23E.

We believe TCS and other Tier-I IT companies would continue to deliver strong revenue momentum over the next six-eight quarters (translating to double-digit revenue growth) and thus would sustain current valuations of 25x-30x which implies 3x on PEG basis. We value TCS at 30x (from 28times) on FY23E earnings of Rs 109.9 (earlier Rs 103) with a target price of Rs 3,300 per share (from Rs 2,950) and an unchanged rating of reduce.

ICICIdirect

Going forward, global digital technologies are expected to witness robust growth (around 15-20 percent CAGR in the next five years) led by robust growth in cloud, customer experience and robust growth in cloud-native technologies. Considering TCS’s digital prowess, coupled with market share gains via vendor consolidation, captive carve outs and increase in outsourcing, we expect TCS to register robust growth in revenues in coming years.

This, coupled with healthy margins and better capital allocation, prompts us to be positive on the stock from a long-term perspective. Hence, we maintain a buy rating on the stock, with a revised target price of Rs 3,600 per share (PE of 29x on FY23E EPS) from an earlier target price of Rs 3,410.

Motilal Oswal

We believe IT services have entered into a technology upcycle, led by cloud- and data-driven deals coming onto the market. Given TCS’ size, capabilities, and portfolio stretch, it is rightly positioned to leverage expected industry growth.

Additionally, TCS has consistently maintained its market leadership and shown best-in-class execution. This gives the company continued room to increase its margins, along with demonstrating industry-leading return ratios.

Motilal Oswal increases its EPS estimate for FY21/FY22/FY23E by 3 percent/4 percent/6 percent on account of a strong beat in 3Q. While remaining positive on the company, it remains neutral given the rich multiples.

Prabhudas Lilladher

Market share gains, quick revenue gains from deals signed in earlier quarters and strong growth in adoption of digital transformation resulted in the strongest third-quarter growth in 9 years. TCS reported strong 4.1 percent QoQ CC and 5.1 percent $ terms way ahead than ours and consensus estimates of 3 percent QoQ CC.

Margin expansion was driven by an increase in utilization rate, offshore shift and operational efficiencies.

Management expects tech spend to strengthen in CY21, with a strong multi-year technology transformation opportunity. Cloud adoption will continue to remain a strong demand driver and can be characterised as the new ERP. We continue to value TCS on 30X on FY23E earnings of Rs 120 to arrive at a changed target price of Rs 3586 (earlier: Rs 3358).

Nomura

The research house retains a neutral rating on the stock due to rich valuations. The target is at Rs 3,070 per share. Sanguine demand environment and robust execution provide dual benefits of revenue growth and margin, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Bernstein

Bernstein maintains a buy call with a target at Rs 3,450. TCS is a top pick in the sector and has a strong beat in Q3 on all counts. The stock is best positioned in its billion-dollar playbook thesis due to the scale advantage.

It has upgraded FY22 CC revenue/EPS estimates by 0.9/3.1 percent and maintained target P/E multiple of 29x, reported CNBC-TV18.

Jefferies

The research firm has maintained "buy", with a target at Rs 3,720. The Q3 results surprised positively with revenues up 4.1 percent QoQ and margin up 40 bps QoQ. The growth was broad-based, however, led by verticals recovering from COVID.

The margin improvement despite wage hike and hiring was the key surprise. The management comments on the growth outlook were encouraging. Jefferies has raised FY21-23 estimates by 1-3 reported, reported CNBC-TV18.

HSBC

HSBC maintained hold but raised the target to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,050. The company reported a strong quarter with beat on revenue and margin, while the outlook remains promising as the company affirms double-digit growth in FY22, reported CNBC-TV18.

Ambit

Ambit retained sell and raised the target to Rs 2,615 from Rs 2,400. It has upgraded EPS estimates by 4 percent and expects FY22 CC growth of 10.8 percent, FY23 at 7.4 percent. The EBIT margin could moderate by 130 bps over FY21-FY23, reported CNBC-TV18.

Kotak Institutional Equities

Kotak Institutional Equities retained "reduce" rating due to rich valuations. It raised the target to Rs 3,070 from Rs 2,920 and also raised FY21-23 EPS estimates by 2-6 percent. The positives are more than adequately discounted in the current market price, reported CNBC-TV18.

Goldman Sachs

Research house reiterated a buy rating and raised the target to Rs 3,626 from Rs 3,394 and increased FY21-23 EPS estimates by up to 4 percent, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA

CLSA has maintained outperform call and raised the target to Rs 3,200 from Rs 3,070. Q3 showcases strong margin defence and an optimistic outlook. The sharp 2.2 percent QoQ rise in revenue/employee helped absorb the margin impact of the wage hike.

Its metrics are still off from its FY19 high, while lift FY22/FY23 EPS 4 percent /2percent. The incremental moves should be guided by visibility on FY23 revenue growth, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 0919 hours, Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,162.85, up Rs 41.95, or 1.34 percent on the BSE.