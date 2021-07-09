What should investors do with TCS post Q1 results: Buy, sell or hold?

live bse live

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price rose in the early trade on July 9 after company came out with its first quarter earnings (Q1FY22).

The country's largest IT services provider on July 8 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 9,008 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, registering a 2.6 percent sequential decline due to lower other income, and missing analysts' expectations.

The year-on-year growth in consolidated profit was 28.5 percent during the quarter. Other income declined sharply by 22.6 percent QoQ to Rs 721 crore in Q1FY22.

TCS said the revenue from operations grew by 3.9 percent sequentially to Rs 45,411 crore in the quarter ended June 2021, and the year-on-year growth was a massive 18.5 percent.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company post Q1 earnings:

Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 3,640

While the constant currency revenue growth was strong, it was offset by the weakness in India business.

It is well-positioned to benefit from the strong demand environment for the IT sector.

Goldman Sachs | Rating: Buy | Target: Cut to Rs 3,703 from Rs 3,853

The brokerage house cut the target price on the company due to various factors. 1) The company announced a cut in EPS estimates by 2-5% to factor in the loss from the India business and the lower margin. 2) It expects few discretionary expenses to return by the end of FY22. But strong domain expertise can help maintain double-digit revenue growth over FY22-24.

Citi | Rating: Sell | Target: Cut to Rs 3,080 from Rs 3,220

The Q1 was slightly below our expectations on revenues and as expected, India business was weak QoQ.

Citi trim EPS estimates by 1-2%, while find valuations high for a FY20-23 EPS CAGR estimate of 7%.

JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 3,680

The earnings missed analyst expectations on the revenues and EPS front led by India/EU, while the deal wins remained strong.

The company’s exposure to India is higher than peers. The primary takeaways from its strong deal wins and key verticals is positive for Infosys and HCL.

UBS | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 3,345

The Q1 revenue and margin missed the forecasts. UBS expects consensus earnings cuts post the Q1 numbers, while the broader market concerns could keep the stock defensive.

Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 3,750

We tweaked our earnings estimates for FY2022E/FY2023E factoring in a weaker-than-expected show, anticipated recovery in the India business’ performance, healthy deal wins and a strong deal pipeline. Strong deal wins create the platform for strong revenue growth in FY2022.

We continue to prefer TCS considering its strong business model, stable management, healthy FCF generation and consistency in returning capital to shareholders.

Motilal Oswal | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 3,776

IT Services has entered into a technology upcycle, with cloud- and data-driven deals coming into the market. Given TCS' size, capabilities, and portfolio stretch, it is rightly positioned to leverage expected industry growth.

The company has consistently maintained its market leadership and shown best-in-class execution. This gives the company continued room to increase its margin, while demonstrating industry-leading return ratios.

Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 3,776

TCS’s strategy to increase its participation in growth and transformation deals will strengthen its position in high quality, innovation led transformation projects which have better pricing power.

Our EPS estimates marginally declined by average 1.5% in FY22E & FY23E and we project revenue growth of 16.3%/11.7% $ terms for FY22/23E respectively.

At 09:17 hrs Tata Consultancy Services was quoting at Rs 3,250.65, down Rs 6.45, or 0.20 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,399 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,125.85 on 25 June, 2021 and 24 July, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 4.36 percent below its 52-week high and 52.91 percent above its 52-week low.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.