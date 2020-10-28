What should investors do with Tata Motors post Q2: buy, sell or hold?

Tata Motors share price added 3 percent in the early trade on October 28, a day after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 314.5 crore in the quarter ended September 30 against a loss of Rs 216.56 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's consolidated revenue fell 18.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 53,530 crore in Q2FY21 due to a decline in commercial vehicle (CV) and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) volumes.

Revenue from passenger vehicle (PV) segment increased 86.3 percent YoY, with the achievement of EBITDA breakeven in Q2.

Also Read: Tata Motors Q2 loss at Rs 314.5 crore, revenue down 18% but beats estimates

Here is what brokerages have to say on the stock:

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has maintained a 'sell' call on the stock, with a target at Rs 108. The Q2 was above the estimate. A record-high ASP of £59.2k and FCF stood at £463 million for JLR, CNBC-TV18 reported Goldman Sachs as saying.

Citi

The brokerage house has kept a 'buy' rating with a target at Rs 185. According to Citi, the Q2 was ahead of estimates.

JLR & India businesses have seen improving volumes. The better ASPs & cost reduction should improve JLR margin, CNBC-TV18 reported.

CLSA

CLSA has raised its FY21-23 EBITDA forecasts by 2 percent and maintained a 'buy' rating with a price target at Rs 220.

The improvements at JLR and India drive a beat on earnings. The Q2 results were significantly higher than expectations, it added.

Both JLR and India business turned FCF positive. The company is upbeat on H2FY21. CLSA remains constructive due to its renewed focus on controlling costs and investments. The sequential volume recovery to continue for both India and JLR, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Motilal Oswal

The company would will the triple benefit of a) macro recovery, b) company-specific volume/margin drivers and c) a sharp improvement in FCF and leverage in both JLR as well as India business.

However, the near-term risk of volume disruption in the EU and the UK cannot be ruled out due to the possibility of a second wave of COVID. The stock trades at 2.5x FY22 EV/EBITDA and 0.8x P/BV. Maintain buy, with target price of Rs 230 (Sep’22-based SOTP).

At 0918 hours, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 137.65, up Rs 2, or 1.47 percent on the BSE.