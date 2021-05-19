What should investors do with Tata Motors: buy, sell or hold post Q4?

live bse live

Tata Motors share price slipped 6 percent in early trade on May 19, a day after the automaker announced its March quarter earnings.

The company on May 18 posted a consolidated loss at Rs 7,605.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 despite a sharp growth in revenue though on a low base.

The company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in the year-ago quarter and profit at Rs 2,906.45 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 41.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 88,627.9 crore in Q4FY21, and the sequential increase in topline was 17.1 percent, meeting analysts' estimates.

Read: Tata Motors posts Q4 loss at Rs 7,605.4 crore, revenue growth at 42% meets estimates

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company post the March quarter earnings announcement:

Nomura | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 313

The Q4 was ahead of estimates on lower marketing spends for JLR. The debt reduction is positive, while the lack of EVs is a long-term concern for JLR.

Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 205

It was a strong operational performance in standalone business, while JLR operating performance was below due to lower-than-expected ASPs.

JLR launches in the EV space is pretty late compared to the competition, which may lead to a market loss for JLR going forward. JLR is trading at a significantly higher multiple as compared to BMW.

Goldman Sachs | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 254

The Q4 results were a mixed bag with a beat on India business & a miss at JLR. JLR EBITDA was supported by lower incentives & marketing costs; both of which will increase in FY22. JLR’s results lagged the performance & outlook of its larger peers BMW & Daimler.

UBS | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 360

UBS is positive on India business, but JLR volume expectations are high. The chip shortage is likely to impact JLR volumes in H1. The inventories are low & we are constructive on India truck recovery. The profitability improvement for JLR is priced in.

Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 395

The domestic business reported a strong Q4 but JLR performance is slightly weak. There are near-term headwinds for both business, while underlying growth drivers are intact & recovery is seen over H2FY22.

CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 450

The FCF generation at JLR & India continues to surprise positively. FY21 FCF at Rs 5,300 crore despite COVID-related disruptions. The management expects strong volume & FCF to resume in H2FY22.

Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 279

We maintain reduce eating with a target price of Rs 279 (v/s Rs 271) as tangible financial savings from project charge at JLR (FY21 savings of GBP2.5b) and S/A at Rs 93 bn are largely in numbers. We raise JLR FY22/23 PAT by 0.2%/4% to factor in higher volumes led by Defender.

The key upside risk is the global car alliance boosting scale as JLR volumes remain muted at -13% CAGR over FY18-21. Our estimate factors sharp improvement in JLR’s EBIT margins at 4.3%/5% for FY22/FY23E (v/s -0.1%/2.6% in FY20/21) and at S/A EBIT 0.3%/2.5% (v/s -8.6%/-4.7% in FY20/21).

Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 430

Tata Motors is witnessing an improvement in all its business verticals - JLR, CVs and PVs. H2FY21 saw strong volume growth and better operational efficiencies aided by aggressive product launches, market positioning, product differentiation, cost savings and investments in R&D.

We expect the company to benefit from improving macro-environment in India and globally, post normalisation of COVID Wave-2. The company is generating a strong FCF, which will help it pursue its business plans and reduce high debts.

Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 400

Near term headwinds notwithstanding, Tata Motors would see the triple benefit of a) macro recovery, b) company-specific volume/margin drivers, and c) sharp improvement in FCF and leverage in both JLR as well as the India business.

At 09:19 hrs, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 315.40, down Rs 16.95, or 5.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 357 and a 52-week low of Rs 79.60 on 03 March, 2021 and 18 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.65 percent below its 52-week high and 296.23 percent above its 52-week low.

