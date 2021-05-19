MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

What should investors do with Tata Motors: buy, sell or hold post Q4?

The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 41.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 88,627.9 crore in Q4FY21

Moneycontrol News
May 19, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Motors share price slipped 6 percent in early trade on May 19, a day after the automaker announced its March quarter earnings.

The company on May 18 posted a consolidated loss at Rs 7,605.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 despite a sharp growth in revenue though on a low base.

The company had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in the year-ago quarter and profit at Rs 2,906.45 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations grew by 41.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 88,627.9 crore in Q4FY21, and the sequential increase in topline was 17.1 percent, meeting analysts' estimates.

Read: Tata Motors posts Q4 loss at Rs 7,605.4 crore, revenue growth at 42% meets estimates

Close

Related stories

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company post the March quarter earnings announcement:

Nomura | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 313

The Q4 was ahead of estimates on lower marketing spends for JLR. The debt reduction is positive, while the lack of EVs is a long-term concern for JLR.

Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 205

It was a strong operational performance in standalone business, while JLR operating performance was below due to lower-than-expected ASPs.

JLR launches in the EV space is pretty late compared to the competition, which may lead to a market loss for JLR going forward. JLR is trading at a significantly higher multiple as compared to BMW.

Goldman Sachs | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 254

The Q4 results were a mixed bag with a beat on India business & a miss at JLR. JLR EBITDA was supported by lower incentives & marketing costs; both of which will increase in FY22. JLR’s results lagged the performance & outlook of its larger peers BMW & Daimler.

UBS | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 360

UBS is positive on India business, but JLR volume expectations are high. The chip shortage is likely to impact JLR volumes in H1. The inventories are low & we are constructive on India truck recovery. The profitability improvement for JLR is priced in.

Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 395

The domestic business reported a strong Q4 but JLR performance is slightly weak. There are near-term headwinds for both business, while underlying growth drivers are intact & recovery is seen over H2FY22.

CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 450

The FCF generation at JLR & India continues to surprise positively. FY21 FCF at Rs 5,300 crore despite COVID-related disruptions. The management expects strong volume & FCF to resume in H2FY22.

Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 279

We maintain reduce eating with a target price of Rs 279 (v/s Rs 271) as tangible financial savings from project charge at JLR (FY21 savings of GBP2.5b) and S/A at Rs 93 bn are largely in numbers. We raise JLR FY22/23 PAT by 0.2%/4% to factor in higher volumes led by Defender.

The key upside risk is the global car alliance boosting scale as JLR volumes remain muted at -13% CAGR over FY18-21. Our estimate factors sharp improvement in JLR’s EBIT margins at 4.3%/5% for FY22/FY23E (v/s -0.1%/2.6% in FY20/21) and at S/A EBIT 0.3%/2.5% (v/s -8.6%/-4.7% in FY20/21).

Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 430

Tata Motors is witnessing an improvement in all its business verticals - JLR, CVs and PVs. H2FY21 saw strong volume growth and better operational efficiencies aided by aggressive product launches, market positioning, product differentiation, cost savings and investments in R&D.

We expect the company to benefit from improving macro-environment in India and globally, post normalisation of COVID Wave-2. The company is generating a strong FCF, which will help it pursue its business plans and reduce high debts.

Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 400

Near term headwinds notwithstanding, Tata Motors would see the triple benefit of a) macro recovery, b) company-specific volume/margin drivers, and c) sharp improvement in FCF and leverage in both JLR as well as the India business.

At 09:19 hrs, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 315.40, down Rs 16.95, or 5.10 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 357 and a 52-week low of Rs 79.60 on 03 March, 2021 and 18 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 11.65 percent below its 52-week high and 296.23 percent above its 52-week low.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Tata Motors
first published: May 19, 2021 09:35 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

Simply Save | Renewal of Corona Kavach policies a must in current times

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.