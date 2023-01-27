 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What should investors do with Tata Motors post Q3 result?

Moneycontrol News
Jan 27, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

Tata Motors Q3: Revenue from operations came in at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51 percent from Rs 72,229.29 crore, YoY.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors share price will react to its December quarter earnings on January 27 as company beats the earnings estimate.

Tata Motors on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51 percent from Rs 72,229.29 crore in the same quarter last year, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing.

