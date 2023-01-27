English
    What should investors do with Tata Motors post Q3 result?

    Tata Motors Q3: Revenue from operations came in at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51 percent from Rs 72,229.29 crore, YoY.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST
    Tata Motors share price will react to its December quarter earnings on January 27 as company beats the earnings estimate.

    Tata Motors on January 25 reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue from operations came in at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51 percent from Rs 72,229.29 crore in the same quarter last year, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing.

