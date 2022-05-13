What should investors do with Tata Motors after Q4 results: Buy, sell or hold?

Tata Motors

Tata Motors share price rose 5 percent in early trade on May 13 - a day after the company reported its March quarter earnings.

Tata Motors Limited on May 12 reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,032 crore for the quarter ended March 2022 as against a consolidated net loss of Rs 7,605 crore a year ago.

The company reported an 11.5 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated revenue from operations to Rs 78,439 crore for the reported quarter.

Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post March quarter earnings:

CLSA

Broking house CLSA has upgraded the rating of Tata Motors to underperform from sell and also raised target price to Rs 411 from Rs 392 per share.

Its domestic business was strong, while JLR challenges to continue and disappoint due to negative surprise on ASP.

The volumes, mix and higher realisation led to margin recovery in CV and PV, while strong demand should lead volume growth, reported CNBC-TV18.

JPMorgan

Research firm JPMorgan has kept overweight rating on the stock and raised target to Rs 525 per share.

There was a strong FCF recovery and a solid guidance for FY23 and expect company to continue on its deleveraging journey.

The company should forecast net automotive debt to decline to Rs 11,800 crore by FY24, reported CNBC-TV18.

Morgan Stanley

The broking house has kept overweight rating on Tata Motors with a target price at Rs 560 per share.

JLR is set to have a weak Q1 but FY23 guidance a positive surprise. Unlike in 2018 downcycle, company now better placed on JLR, as well as India PVs & CVs.

JLR guided facing headwinds, Q1 EBIT margin & FCF may be negative, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 9:16am, Tata Motors was quoting at Rs 391.25, up Rs 19.15, or 5.15 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





