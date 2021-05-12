What should investors do with Siemens post Q2 result: buy, sell or hold?

live bse live

Siemens share price rose 4 percent in the early trade on May 12 a day after the company posted a 90 percent jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit at Rs 334 crore from Rs 175.7 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue was up 31.9 percent at Rs 3,483.7 crore versus Rs 2,640.2 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were at Rs 457.9 crore versus Rs 221.6 crore and the margin was up at 13.1 percent from 8.4 percent, YoY.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and company after March earnings:

ICICI Direct

Overall, Siemens is expected to further strengthen its leadership position through further penetration of automation and digitisation products and services across segments, particularly in digital industries, smart infrastructure, mobility segments, driving long-term growth.

We revise our target price to Rs 2,295 a share (earlier Rs 2,210) and maintain a buy rating, implying multiple of 50x on FY23E EPS for core business and valuing C&S business at 1.7x on FY23E sales.

Motilal Oswal

We cut our FY21E EPS by 9 percent, while we maintain our FY22/FY23E EPS estimates.

We like the company's product portfolio and diverse end-market exposure. The company is poised to benefit over the long term, led by the niche industrial automation and digitalisation businesses. However, re-rating of the stock has been quite steep. Adjusted for strong cuts in other expenses (7.3 percent of sales v/s 13.8 percent in 2QFY20), the margin trend seems to be under pressure. We maintain our neutral rating with the target price of Rs 1,700 per share (42x Mar’23E EPS). We prefer ABB over Siemens at current valuations.

Macquarie

Macquarie maintained "underperform" call with the target at Rs 1,520 per share.

There was an in-line growth excluding C&S segment. The ordering momentum is weaker than ABB.

Dolat Capital

The brokerage raised FY21e EPS estimates by 8.1 percent to factor in the robust Q2 erformance, while retaining FY22e/FY23e estimates. It has retained "buy" with the target price of Rs 2,300 based on 55x Mar’23E EPS.

At 0919 hours, Siemens was quoting at Rs 1,993.05, up Rs 44.05, or 2.26 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,055.10 on February 24, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 990.30 on May 18, 2020. It is trading 3.02 percent below its 52-week high and 101.26 percent above its 52-week low.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.