MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

What should investors do with SBI post Q2 results: Buy, sell or hold?

SBI Q2 Results: Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 10.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 31,183.90 crore in Q2FY22

Moneycontrol News
November 08, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
SBI ATM

SBI ATM

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State Bank of India (SBI) share price rose nearly a percent on November 8 after the bank announced its September quarter earnings.

State Bank of India, the country's largest lender, on November 3, reported highest-ever quarterly standalone profit at Rs 7,627 crore in the quarter ended September 2021, growing 66.7 percent YoY. Standalone profit in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal stood at Rs 4,574.16 crore.

Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 10.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 31,183.90 crore in Q2FY22, with loan growth at 6.17 percent and domestic net interest margin expansion of 16 bps YoY at 3.5 percent (up 35 bps QoQ).

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company post September quarter earnings:

Close

Related stories

Goldman Sachs

The research firm maintained a buy call with a target of Rs 739 per share as the earnings were in-line. It is well-positioned to deliver strong profitability over next few years, the brokerage added.

CLSA

The broking firm has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 750 as the Q2 performance was a beat on most counts with core margin improving 15 bps QoQ.

The surprise continues, with RoEs now +15% with potential upsides.

The asset quality of SBI & large private peers indicate undershooting of credit costs from H2.

CLSA increase EPS estimates by 3-5% for FY23-24 & now expect 1% ROA & +15% RoE.

Macquarie

The research firm has kept outperform call with a target at Rs 580.

The asset quality outcomes are very encouraging to us, while weak credit growth is a concern.

Macquarie believes that the core price to book value is cheap.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley has kept overweight call with target raised to Rs 680

The Q2 was strong on asset quality/margin. As the macro cycle turns, we expect continued uplift to earnings.

PPoP growth will accelerate as growth/rate cycle turns.

Nomura

Brokerage house has maintained buy call with a target at Rs 650.

The peak in NIM and low net slippages are the key positives, while PPoP trend should correlate with loan growth hereon.

FY23F should reflect a normalised RoA & RoE at 0.9% & 16% respectively.

Arihant Capital

SBI has reported better outcome in terms of core performance and asset quality. Asset quality of the bank fared far better than other large private sector banks.

We continue to maintain our positive outlook and expect SBI to deliver RoA/RoE of 0.8%/13% by FY24E driven by strong liability franchise, healthy balance sheet growth along with high PCR and improving asset quality metrics.

SBI is currently trading at lower valuation of 1.4x FY24E P/ABV. We upgrade our rating on the stock to buy from accumulate with a revised target price of Rs 689 (Rs 533 earlier), valuing it on SOTP basis.

Motilal Oswal

SBI has reported a robust performance as it bravely fought off the COVID-19 impact and displayed remarkable resilience in asset quality performance.

The bank has been able to maintain a strong control on restructured assets at 1.2% of loans, while the SMA pool has declined sharply. We expect the slippage trajectory to moderate further (assuming there is no third COVID wave), while credit cost may undershoot the normal cyclical trends, though we are conservatively keeping credit cost at 1-1.1%.

SBI remains our conviction buy in the sector. We are revising our target price to Rs 675 (1.4x Sep’23E ABV + Rs 210 from subsidiaries).

At 09:18 hrs State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 529.70, down Rs 0.75, or 0.14 percent on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #State Bank of India
first published: Nov 8, 2021 09:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

Simply Save | What should retail investors keep in mind when investing IPOs?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.