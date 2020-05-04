What should investors do with RIL stock post Q4 result and PE deal?

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price fell 3 percent in early trade on May 4 after company announced its fourth-quarter numbers and fundraising plan via rights issue. The S&P BSE Sensex is down 5 percent.

The losses in the stock remained capped after PE firm Silver Lake invested Rs 5,656 crore in Jio Platforms.

The company on April 30 reported a consolidated profit of Rs 6,348 crore for the March quarter. The consolidated profit dropped 45.5 percent due to the slump in oil prices triggered by coronavirus but an impressive 72.7 percent sequential growth by Jio Platforms limited the decline.

The bottom line was hit by an exceptional loss of Rs 4,267 crore due to fall in oil prices and demand destruction following the coronavirus outbreak.

Company's YoY decline in profit was 38.7 percent. The consolidated profit in the previous quarter was Rs 11,640 crore and Rs 10,362 crore in the year-ago period.

Consolidated revenue from operations for the March quarter declined 11.1 percent sequentially to Rs 1,36,240 crore and the year-on-year was 2.4 percent.

American private equity giant Silver Lake Partners has bought 1 percent of Jio Platforms for $750 million in a deal that values the digital unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) at $65 billion.

The company also said Saudi Aramco’s $15-billion investment in its oil-to-chemicals business was on track. These transactions will fast track the target of achieving debt-free status ahead of the March 2021 deadline.

The company has announced fundraising of Rs 53,125 crore by way of a 1:15 rights issue.

One share will be offered for every 15 shares held at Rs 1,257, a 14 percent discount to the closing price for April 30.

Motilal Oswal

The company is moving quickly to realize its plan of becoming net debt free by end-FY21. The company is now poised to receive Rs 1,037 billion through rights issue, the Facebook-Jio deal and the Fuel retailing JV with BP in the coming quarters.

It value company at Rs 1,618/share (from earlier Rs 1,589) based on SOTP with equity values of Rs 358/share (earlier Rs 353) for the core business, Rs 500/share (earlier Rs 450) for Reliance Retail and Rs 760/share (earlier Rs 750) for RJio. Maintain Buy.

It reiterated the buy rating on the company with a revised target price of Rs 1,618 per share.

Sharekhan

The broking firm has maintained buy rating with price target of Rs 1,710.

It has marginally lowered FY2021E-FY2022E EPS to reflect lower petrochemical margin and updation of FY2020 P&L and balance sheet numbers.

The company has reported a higher-than-expected standalone EBITDA of Rs 11,343 crore in Q4FY2020 led by beat in reported GRM at USD 8.9/bbl (versus our estimate of $7.2/bbl) and higher refinery throughput of 18.3 mmt.

Prabhudas Lilladher

The broking house tweak its estimates for FY21/22E as it believe company is well placed to capitalize on growth opportunities in the digital and retail space.

The fund raising plans of Rs 1 trillion by way of right issue, stake sale to Facebook and recent BP transactions will help company to tide over the tough post Covid pandemic situation, especially in the hydrocarbons business.

It has reiterated buy rating on the stock with a target of Rs 1601 per share.

Edelweiss Securities

Edelweiss Securities retained buy call and raised target to Rs 1,645 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

The company is on track to pare net debt to zero in FY21. It has generated positive FCF of Rs 20,000 crore in FY20.

The tariff hikes at Jio would continue to drive 22% EPS CAGR over FY22. The petchem margin plunged on pricing pressure & lower margin on gas feedstock, it added.

CLSA

CLSA has maintained buy rating and raised target to Rs 1,770 from Rs 1,500 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

The deleveraging plan is ahead of schedule. It is a weak Q4 but huge monetisation plans should help.

There is a large inventory loss & a miss in Petchem, Jio & Retail, it added.

At 09:22 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,446.40, down Rs 20.65, or 1.41 percent on the BSE.

BofAML

The research house maintained buy rating with a target at Rs 1,700 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

The rights offer & stake sale commentary have overshadow Q4 results. The rights are marginally accretive to FY21/22 EPS if cash used for debt repayment.

The petrochemicals business see weak cracks & low demand.

The shutdown impacted the retail business but groceries offset the impact. However, the Facebook deal, a game-changing & win-win deal for both the companies.

Axis Capital

The broking house has maintained buy call with a target at Rs 1,780 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

The rights issue provides an excellent opportunity for existing shareholders.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan has neutral view on the stock with a target at Rs 1,375 per share, reported CNBC-TV18.

The core energy business could be staring at multi-year slump, while repositioning as a consolidated /technology company should support the stock price.

Credit Suisse

The rights issue could reduce net debt by further USD 7.5 billion, reported CNBC-TV18.

Jio’s ARPU increase of 1.7% QoQ is lower than expected, while full effect of tariff hike in Jio to be felt in June quarter.

The company should be able to achieve the zero net debt target.

