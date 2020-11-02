What should investors do with RIL post Q2 results: buy, sell or hold?

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price shed nearly 3 percent in early trade on November 2 despite the company reporting strong earnings for the September 2020 quarter driven by the telecom and retail businesses.

The company showed a strong rebound across all businesses in the September 2020 quarter, on the back of a sharp recovery in domestic demand.

Consolidated profit for the September quarter stood at Rs 9,567 crore against adjusted profit at Rs 8,380 crore in the June quarter.

Here are the brokerages views on the stock:

Sharekhan

Sharekhan fine-tuned its FY2021 earnings estimate to factor lower refining margins, which get largely offset by slightly higher margin for retail business. It maintain FY2022-FY2023 earnings estimates.

RIL’s balance sheet is strong with a net cash position of Rs 10256 (post assuming recent fund raising of Rs 25,0519 crore) and going forward its free cash flow (FCF) generation is expected to remain strong as the company has completed major capex cycle. The recent monetization of RIL’s stake in the fibre and tower InvIT would further strengthen the balance sheet.

We believe that acquisition of Future Group’s retail business (subject to regulatory approvals) would help it gain market share and further consolidate its position in Indian retail space. It maintain buy rating on RIL with an unchanged SoTP-based price target of Rs 2,400. At CMP, the stock is trading at 18.7x its FY2023E EPS and 8.8x FY2023E EV/EBITDA.

Motilal Oswal

RIL further plans to streamline its O2C Integration business and focus on expanding its Fuel Marketing business. Factoring in the current poor refining margin environment, Motilal Oswal revised down its 3Q/4QFY21 GRM estimates by USD1/bbl to USD7/bbl. However, the huge beat at the PAT level in 2Q makes the cut insignificant.

Using SOTP, it value the Refining and Petrochemical segment at 7.5x to arrive at a valuation of INR713/share for standalone. It ascribe an equity valuation of Rs 900/share to RJio and Rs 627/share to Reliance Retail. Reiterate Buy, with target price of Rs 2,240/share.

Citi

Research house Citi has maintained neutral rating with a target at Rs 2,210. Broadly in-line, the refining remains the weak spot.

It has lowered FY21-23 EBITDA estimates by 3-10%, while healthy rebound seen in petchem.

Jio earnings were in-line, though churn rises and normalcy returning in retail business, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA

Research house CLSA has maintained outperform call with a target at Rs 2,250. The miss on refining was more than offset by a beat in petchem. The core PBT missed by 32% due to higher interest expenses.

Jio’s EBITDA was in-line even as subscribers & ARPU missed estimates, while cost control ensured a big retail beat.

The reduction in net debt was lower than our estimate. The using recent deals as a benchmark gives us a value close to its CMP, said CLSA.

The near-term upside is limited even as long-term prospects remain promising, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:17 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,997.70, down Rs 56.65, or 2.76 percent on the BSE.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.