What should investors do with Reliance Industries post Q3 earnings: buy, sell or hold?

The share price of Reliance Industries (RIL), which reported a healthy set of numbers for the December quarter, slipped into the red after opening higher in the morning session on January 24 following weak market conditions.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries reported a net profit of Rs 20,539 crore in the third quarter of 2021-22, up 37.9 percent year-on-year as all business verticals saw strong growth, the oil-to-chemical (O2C), telecom and retail conglomerate said on January 21.

The net profit of the company was boosted by a one-time gain of Rs 2,836 crore from the sale of its upstream shale gas assets in Eagleford in Texas, USA, with which the company exited from the shale gas play in North America.

The consolidated revenue for the country’s most valuable company by market capitalisation rose 52.2 percent YoY to Rs 209,823 crore in the quarter. The company said that it clocked record earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) led by its O2C, oil and gas, retail and digital services.

The Jio Platforms business reported gross revenue of Rs 24,176 crore in the December quarter, up 13.8 percent after adjusting for Interconnect Usage Charges (IUC).

RIL said that healthy subscriber addition of 34.6 million was to some extent offset by the churn due to SIM consolidation and repurposing of customer retention.

At 10.39 am, the stock was trading at Rs 2,449.85, down Rs 28.25, or 1.14 percent, on the National Stock Exchange. It touched an intraday high of Rs 2,504.10 and an intraday low of Rs 2,443.20.

Here's what brokerages say about the stock post December quarter earnings:

Morgan Stanley

The firm has maintained its overweight call on the stock with the target at Rs 2,925 per share. "The firm reported 5 percent beat on earnings driven by higher telecom ARPUs, upstream gas EBIDTA and retail margin. However, the telecom subscriber churn is a key negative. Overall earnings upgrade story is firmly in play," it said.

Jefferies

The research firm has maintained its buy call on the stock with the target at Rs 2,950 per share. RIL's EBITDA growth of 6 percent was ahead of estimates on a large beat in retail. Strong network expansion, revenue beat and profitability improvement were the key highlights.

Jio's subscriber churn was a disappointment, but strong margin performance surprised positively. Refining remains firm, while petchem has hit a soft patch on weak Chinese demand. Forecast 22 percent adjusted EPS CAGR over FY22-24, it said.

CLSA

The research firm has maintained its outperform rating with the target at Rs 2,850 per share. Q3 standalone EBITDA, EBIT and profit of 3-6 percent was ahead of estimates. The big upstream beat is partly offset by a slight miss in O2C. Higher retail profit drove a 6-7 percent consolidated EBITDA/EBIT beat. The brokerage firm has raised EPS estimates by 3-7 percent.

Macquarie

The firm has retained its underperform call with the target at Rs 2,850 per share. Retail revenue momentum, improved E&P profit are the positives. Refining margin improvement and lower-cost debt refinancing were the key positives. Jio subscriber churn, low tax rate, one-off disposal gain were the negatives. It raised FY22-24 EPS estimates by 1-2 percent on a higher energy division margin.

Disclosure: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.