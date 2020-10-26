What should investors do with Nestle: buy, sell or hold?

Nestle India share price added over 2 percent in early trade on October 26 after the company declared its September quarter earnings.

On October 23, the company posted a 1.4 percent year-on-year decline in profit to Rs 587 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, from Rs 595.3 crore in the year-ago period, but sequentially the growth was 20.7 percent due to lockdown pressure in June quarter.

Revenue during the quarter increased 10.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,541.7 crore with domestic sales growth at 10.2 percent, driven by volume and mix, while export sales rose by 9.4 percent YoY.

Check out brokerages view on the stock:

Sharekhan:

We have broadly maintained our earnings estimates for FY2021/22/23 to factor in-line operating performance in Q3CY2020. Nestle is the largest food company with a strong portfolio of brands in the ready-to-cook/drinks space, which will help the company to achieve to good growth at a time when consumer habits are changing, with a greater preference for in-house food consumption.

The stock currently trades at 51x its CY2022E EPS. We maintain our buy recommendation on the stock with an unchanged price target of Rs 19,055.

Motilal Oswal:

Despite the good results, there is a 3-4% reduction in erstwhile EPS forecasts for the next two years. This is attributable to the incremental capex announced, which has led to higher depreciation forecasts and lower other income forecasts.

The current valuations of 64.9x CY21E EPS and 55.9x CY22E EPS appear to completely factor in upside for the next year. We value the company at 60x Sep’22E EPS to arrive at a target price of Rs 16,440.

ICICIdirect:

In CY20, the company announced a dividend of Rs 196 /share, which is 88% dividend payout. We believe the strong revenue growth and margin expansion would continue, going forward, given the slew of new launches is increasing contribution to sales & benign commodity prices scenario is here to stay. The stock is trading at premium valuation multiples. We maintain our target price of Rs 18000/share with a hold rating.

Prabhudas Lilladher:

We expect the company to invest incrementally in the nutrition business in line with an increased focus of the parent in the wellness and Nutrition segment. We believe Rs 26 bn fresh investment is positive and will push growth given capacity constraints in a few lines including Maggi.

Input costs are mixed as milk price reduction will be partly neutralized by higher Palmoil prices. We expect EPS to grow 12.5% in CY20 and at 11.7% CAGR over CY20-22E. We value the stock at 50xMArch23 and arrive at a target price of Rs 15122 (Rs 14496 earlier at 50xDec22 EPS). Upgrade to hold.

Dolat Capital:

We have revised our CY20E, CY21E and CY22E EPS estimates at Rs 223 (+4.7%), Rs 264 (+4.4%) and Rs 295 (+5.1%) respectively. Considering niche play and unique positioning in multiple categories, we believe that the stock would continue to command a higher premium compared to peers. Valuing the stock at 60x CY22E EPS, we have arrived at a target price of Rs 17,667. Upgrade to accumulate. Buy on dips.

HSBC

HSBC has maintained buy with a target at Rs 20,000. 10.2% domestic sales growth in Q3 ahead was of expectations.

Company is well-positioned for health & nutrition focus & innovation-led growth. The valuation still builds in reasonable growth expectations, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA

CLSA has upgraded the stock to outperform from sell with a target at Rs 17,650. The company is largely maintained its operating expectations. CLSA has cut EPS estimates by 2-3% on lower treasury yield & increased depreciation, reported CNBC-TV18.

Nomura

Research house upgraded the stock to buy with a target at Rs 18,925. The massive capex of Rs 2,600 crore is going to drive innovation, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:18 hrs Nestle India was quoting at Rs 16,187.60, up Rs 322.15, or 2.03 percent on the BSE.