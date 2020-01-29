What should investors do with M&M Financial Services stock post Q3: buy, sell or hold?

M&M Financial Services share price rose over 3 percent in early trade on January 29 after the company posted 14.6 percent jump in its Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 365.3 crore beating CNBC-TV18 estimates of Rs 347.5 crore.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 318.7 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue of the company increased by 15.7 percent at Rs 2,580.6 crore versus Rs 2,230.4 crore.

Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 415 from Rs 405 per share

According to Jefferies, the Q3 profit beat the estimates as NII, lower opex offset higher provision. However, the asset quality slipped QoQ but rose slightly YoY despite tough macro.

Auto slowdown, weak rural sentiment may affect loan growth in the near term, while the company should gain from a potential cyclical recovery, it added.

The loan mix shift, easing funding cost should support NIM and gross NPA has likely peaked for near-term & should improve in Q4. The valuations appear attractive at current levels, Jefferies said.

Citi | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 310 per share

Growth and asset quality are closely tied to rural sentiment and infra investments. However, the improvement in the rural economy will be key to outlook.

Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Add | Target: Raised to Rs 405 from Rs 400 per share

The company may continue to deliver muted near-term disbursements in-line with OEM sales. The focus on recoveries and expense control will support its profitability in the interim.

PhillipCapital | Rating: Sell | Target: Raised to Rs 300 from Rs 270 per share

The asset quality worries continue to rise with a sharp increase in delinquencies. The net NPA to net worth ratio has increased to 40 percent, said PhillipCapital.

The worsening demand scenario likely to weigh on performance in FY21/22 and believe RoE will fall back to 11 percent for FY20/21, it added.

Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 410 per share

The higher credit costs led to a 6 percent YoY decline in profit before tax, while expecting gross NPA to settle at 6.6 percent versus 6 percent earlier in March 2020.

It cuts FY20-22 EPS estimates by 3-4% on higher credit costs.

At 09:19 hrs, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was quoting at Rs 360.10, up Rs 7.85, or 2.23 percent on the BSE.