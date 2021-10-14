MARKET NEWS

English
What should investors do with Mindtree after Q2 results: buy, sell or hold?

Mindtree’s consolidated profit grew by 16.2 percent to Rs 398.9 crore in the September quarter from Rs 343.4 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue was up 12.8 percent to Rs 2,586.2 crore from Rs 2,291.7 crore in the same period

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 09:35 AM IST
 
 
Mindtree share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 4,799.55, rising 10 percent in the early trade on October 14, a day after the mid-cap IT company reported healthy earnings growth in the July-September period.

Mindtree’s consolidated profit grew by 16.2 percent to Rs 398.9 crore from Rs 343.4 crore in the June quarter. Revenue was up 12.8 percent to Rs 2,586.2 crore from Rs 2,291.7 crore in the same period.

Revenue in dollar terms showed a 12.8 percent sequential growth at $350.1 million for Q2FY22 and the same in constant currency grew at 13.4 percent.

Here is what foreign brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after the September quarter numbers:

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equal-weight | Target: Raised to Rs 4,500 from Rs 4,250

Morgan Stanley has kept equal-weight rating on stronger than expected earnings.

The management commentary was constructive on revenue growth, while supply-side challenges could pressure margin in H2, it said. High valuation multiples balance risk-reward.

UBS | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 3,550

UBS has a “sell” rating, saying top client growth and slower TCV could raise some concerns.

Strong revenue would help sustain margin amid rising supply costs and continue to target profitable growth in FY22.

Goldman Sachs | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 3,784

Goldman Sachs maintains “sell”, largely on rich valuations. Revenue and margin were above expectations despite weak order book.

The brokerage raised revenue growth assumption by 3 percent and EPS estimates by up to 3 percent over FY22-26.

Macquarie | Rating: Underperform | Target: Raised to Rs 3,900

Macquarie has retained “underperform” rating on valuations. The Q2 revenue exceeded consensus estimates, it said.

The efforts to improve client metrics continued with growth in large accounts. Macquarie raised FY22-24 EPS estimates by 5-7 percent.

At 0918 hours, Mindtree was quoting at Rs 4,799.55, up Rs 436.30, or 10 percent, on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
