172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|what-should-investors-do-with-lt-post-q2-earnings-buy-sell-or-hold-6031271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch experts decode 'The rise of ESG investing' on October 29 at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2020 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

What should investors do with L&T post Q2 earnings: buy, sell or hold?

Company recorded consolidated gross revenues of Rs 31,035 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, declining 12 percent YoY.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) share price fell over 3 percent in early trade on October 29, a day after the company reported its September quarter numbers.

The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 5,520.3 crore in Q2FY21, a jump of 118 percent compared to the year-ago period due to the divestment of electrical and automation business to Schneider Electric, France.

Profit before exceptional item stood at Rs 1,410.3 crore for the quarter, falling 44.7 percent compared to Rs 2,551.67 crore in same period last year.

Close

The company recorded consolidated gross revenues of Rs 31,035 crore for the quarter ended September 2020, declining 12 percent YoY due to the lingering impact of the pandemic during the quarter under review, the company said in its BSE filing.

related news

Also Read - L&T Q2 profit jumps 118% to Rs 5,520 crore on E&A unit sale, order inflow declines 42%

Here are the brokerages views on the stock:

Macquarie

Research house Macquarie has maintained outperform call with a target at Rs 1,420. Company’s core E&C continues to suffer due to COVID, reported CNBC-TV18.

CLSA

Broking house has kept buy rating with a target at Rs 1,400. The valuations are inexpensive and it’s on cusp of next capex cycle upturn. The clear signs of execution picking up in 2H, while full workforce in Q3 should improve execution in H2. It should see more dividends as clarity emerges on subsidiary funding, reported CNBC-TV18.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform rating with a target at Rs 1,150. The Q2 meets the expectations, while it is lacks spark on dividends, inflows & execution.

The EPC value back to levels seen more than decade ago. The valuations are attractive at current levels, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 09:19 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 948.65, down Rs 34.20, or 3.48 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:29 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Larsen & Toubro

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.