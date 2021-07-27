What should investors do with L&T post Q1: Buy, sell or hold?

live bse live

Larsen and Toubro (L&T) share price rose 1 percent in early trade on July 27 after the company recorded a nearly four-fold jump in its June quarter net profit.

The company's June quarter consolidated net profit jumped almost four times to Rs 1,174.44 crore. In Q1 FY21, the company posted a profit at Rs 303 crore on COVID-induced lockdown.

Revenue for the said quarter came in at Rs 29,334.73 crore, up 38 percent, as against Rs 21,259.97 crore posted in Q1 FY21.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company post the June quarter earnings:

Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,900

The company's Q1 EBITDA was 12 percent below expectations as E&C sales missed estimates. The pandemic-induced delays, including fatalities & local lockdowns, impacted execution.

The order flow was up 13 percent YoY (FY22 guidance at 13-17 percent), while the prospect pipeline is up 42 percent YoY & management is optimistic on the outlook.

Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,785

Broking house Citi has kept the buy rating on the stock as company posted solid margin performance and expectedly soft execution.

The margin performance should alleviate concerns about the company’s ability to maintain margin. The company should be able to make up for a slight miss on order inflow & revenue in the rest of the year. However, the company remains one of the top picks of the broking house.

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 1,894

Morgan Stanley remains overweight on the stock as the core revenue was tad weak, but strong core margin despite commodity price rise was a big plus.

The IT business also surprised positively while financial services & Hyderabad Metro were drags. The improving labour availability, strong order book, healthy prospect list should drive the core earnings.

Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,855

L&T is well-placed to emerge stronger given its financial, technical & managerial capability for sustaining and gaining market share.

Given a strong business model, robust bid pipeline, diversified order book and healthy balance sheet, it assigns buy rating (earlier UR) to the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,855. The change in TP is driven by a) 10 percent rise in core EPC multiple, owing to strong visibility and improvement in BS and b) rise in target MCap of subsidiaries.

At 09:18 hrs, Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,610.85, up Rs 13.00, or 0.81 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,647 and a 52-week low of Rs 842.50 on 22 July, 2021 and 24 September, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.19 percent below its 52-week high and 91.2 percent above its 52-week low.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.