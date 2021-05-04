What should investors do with Kotak Mahindra Bank post Q4 earnings: buy, sell or hold?

live bse live

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price rose in early trade on May 4 after the company reported its March quarter earnings.

The company posted a 32.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,682.4 crore in the quarter ended March 2021.

Net interest income in Q4 FY21 grew by 8 percent to Rs 3,842.81 crore compared to the year-ago, with moderate 1.8 percent YoY growth in advances at Rs 2.23 lakh crore during the quarter.

However, the net interest margin contracted to 4.39 percent from 4.72 percent.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and company after the March earnings:

HSBC | Rating: Reduce | Target: Rs 1,490

The gross NPAs remained broadly stable on QoQ basis, while loan growth recovered to positive territory.

Pressure was seen on term deposit growth. The strong capital & liquidity buffers are the positives. RoE could remain less than 12% by FY23.

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Equal-weight | Target: Cut to Rs 1,900 from Rs 2,025

The core PPoP growth was at 18% YoY, adjusted for one-time interest income reversals. The company reported steady asset quality and a strong performance by subsidiaries. We expect sustained earnings acceleration.

CLSA | Rating: Underperform | Target: Rs 1,850

The Q4 headline PPoP & PAT missed due to interest on interest reversal. The valuations are not cheap at current levels and we see better risk-reward in ICICI Bank & Axis Bank.

Credit Suisse | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,680

The growth picked up and credit costs also rose. The capital levels are strong (Tier-1 At 22%). The bank looking to accelerate growth and is open to inorganic opportunities. Rating is neutral as stock trades at 3.7x core P/B, for 13% RoE.

Sharekhan | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,130

We value the bank on a standalone basis at 4.5x its FY2023E book value and its subsidiaries at Rs 490 per share. The bank’s strong operating metrics, prudent and agile leadership team, well-capitalised balance sheet, as well as the quality of its subsidiaries (formidable players in their own segments), provide long-term value to franchises.

Dolat Capital | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 1,900

The company reported in line NII growth of 8% YoY, impacted by high slippages and few one-offs (previous quarter’s interest reversal, compound interest waiver of Rs 1.1 billion).

Operating profits benefitted from higher treasury gains and better fee lines, growing 25% YoY. Sequential loan growth of 4.5% YoY was driven by HL (10% QoQ) and SME (6-7%), CV/CE (9%), and agri loans (9%).

Motilal Oswal | Rating: Neutral | Target: Rs 1,900

The bank reported missed on our expectations, affected by elevated provisions and lower NII. Loan growth is showing signs of a revival, with a higher focus on Home loans. The bank continues to report steady progress in building a strong liability franchise, with the CASA ratio improving to 60% (highest in the industry).

Asset quality ratios stood stable on a sequential basis, while restructuring book stands limited at 0.19% of advances. The bank carries COVID-related provisions of Rs 12.8 billion (0.6% of advances), which provides us comfort, and estimate credit cost at 1% for FY22E (v/s 1.3% in FY21).

ICICI Direct | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 2,040

The bank's long term focus continues on maintaining risk-adjusted returns. Credit growth momentum has been maintained sequentially, which is a positive.

Recent RBI announcement of limiting MD & CEO term to 15 years may not impact the bank immediately as there is an adequate time of over 2.5 years for a smooth transition. Comfortable provision provides comfort regarding volatility in asset quality and, thus, earnings. Consistent performance over a period of time, healthy return ratios 2% RoA & 13% RoE with strong management are reasons for premium valuations.

LKP | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,900

We expect the bank’s loan book to grow at a CAGR of 10% over FY21-23E. At CMP of Rs 1725, the stock is available at 4.4(x) standalone FY23E Adj. BVPS of Rs 396. Valuing the standalone entity with 4.8xFY23E BVPS; we arrive at a target price of Rs 1900. We recommend a buy rating with a potential upside of 10%.

At 09:21 hrs, Kotak Mahindra Bank was quoting at Rs 1,734.00, up Rs 9.70, or 0.56 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,048.95 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,110 on 16 February 2021 and 18 May 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 15.37 percent below its 52-week high and 56.22 percent above its 52-week low.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.