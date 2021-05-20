What should investors do with IOC: buy, sell or hold post Q4?

live bse live

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 109.90, rising 2 percent in early trade on May 20 after the company reported its Q4 numbers.

State-run oil marketing company on May 19 reported standalone profit at Rs 8,781.3 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, rising 78.6 percent compared to Rs 4,916.59 crore in the previous quarter.

The standalone revenue from operations grew by 11.6 percent sequentially to Rs 1,63,605.67 crore in March 2021 quarter.

Other income during the quarter at Rs 1,101.67 crore declined 13.2 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company post the March quarter earnings announcement:

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 139

The core earnings should raise investor confidence in earnings delivery. Morgan Stanley sees integrated margin to rise further.

JPMorgan |Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 147

The company reported a large beat driven by inventory gains. We see a sharp improvement in the company’s underlying operating performance, while risk-reward remains attractive.

Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Rs 100

The company reported a significant EBITDA beat on higher inventory gains in refining & marketing. The market share loss in auto fuel marketing continues unabated.

The marketing profitability may be restored as crude cools & retail price hikes continue. The large jump in inventories & back-ended capex led to a sharp jump in the borrowings. Jefferies cut earnings by 6%/5% for FY22/23 on ongoing lockdown.

At 09:20 hrs, Indian Oil Corporation was quoting at Rs 106.10, down Rs 1.10, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 109 and a 52-week low of Rs 71.15 on 19 May, 2021 and 18 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 2.48 percent below its 52-week high and 49.4 percent above its 52-week low.

