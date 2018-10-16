What should investors do with IndusInd Bank post Q2 results? Buy, sell or hold

Global investment banks such as Macquarie as well as Deutsche Bank maintained their respective outperform and buy rating on IndusInd Bank post Q2 results and see an upside of over 30 percent from Monday’s closing price of Rs 1626.

IndusInd Bank's second-quarter net profit rose 4.6 percent year-on-year to Rs 920.25 crore, tempered by a sharp rise in provisions. If one were to exclude the one-off provisions, the profit would have grown 25 percent.

The profit in the quarter ended September 2017 stood at Rs 880.1 crore while the net interest income (NII) grew by 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,203.28 crore in Q2 with robust loan growth at 32.4 percent and deposit growth at 19 percent YoY.

Reacting to the results, Macquarie maintained its Outperform rating on IndusInd Bank posy Q2 results but cut its 12-month target price to Rs 1095 from Rs 2100 earlier. The cut in target price is to factor in 20 bps rise in credit cost for IL&FS exposures and rising bond yields

The net interest margins (NIMs) are also under pressure as liquidity tightens. The management is confident of no incremental provision other than Rs 275 crore made in Q2, said the report.

The asset quality improved in the quarter ended September 2018 as gross non-performing assets (NPA) fell to 1.09 percent against 1.15 percent in the previous quarter and net NPA declined to 0.48 percent against 0.51 percent QoQ.

In absolute terms, gross NPA increased 2.3 percent sequentially to Rs 1,781.4 crore and net NPA rose 3.3 percent to Rs 787.6 crore in the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19.

The global investment bank, Deutsche Bank maintained its buy rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 2150. The bank reported strong growth for September quarter but earnings miss was largely on account of higher provisions.

IL&FS exposure is now provided for and the asset quality is largely steady otherwise. NIMs decline 8 bps QoQ as deposit cost rise faster, the note highlighted.