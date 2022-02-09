What should investors do with Indraprastha Gas after Q3 earnings; buy, sell or hold?

live bse live

Indraprastha Gas share price rose 3 percent in early trade on February 9 after the company declared it December quarter earnings.

On February 8, Indraprastha Gas reported a 33 percent fall in its profit at Rs 308.52 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 400.54 crore in Q2FY22.

However, revenue climbed to Rs 2,125.46 crore from Rs 1,831.19 crore QoQ.

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company after December quarter earnings:

Prabhudas Lilladher

We maintain our earnings for FY22/23E. We believe receding pandemic concerns and opening up of schools will further drive growth in Q4.

Indraprastha Gas remains an enviable business model with high volume growth due to geographical expansion and addition of new buses and taxis. Also, fuel economics and shift to private vehicle ownership after the pandemic will drive CNG volumes despite excise duty cuts, in our view.

Reiterate “BUY” with DCF-based price target of Rs 662 (unchanged).

Motilal Oswal

We revise down our FY22E EPS by 7% on the back of underperformance in 3QFY22. The stock trades at 21x/17x FY24E standalone/consolidated EPS. We value the stock at 20x FY24E standalone EPS and add value of its investments to arrive at our target price of Rs 450. We maintain our neutral rating on the stock.

Sustainability of Brent price at current levels presents an upside risk to our call in terms of both margin and volumes.

Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs has maintained a sell call on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 380

There was a miss on margin, while input cost pressure persists.

Goldman Sachs lowered FY23/24 EBITDA to reflect higher gas cost. There is a downside risk if draft EV policy for Delhi cab aggregators gets implemented.

CLSA

Broking firm has maintained an outperform call and cut the target price to Rs 450 from Rs 540.

The lower opex and higher volumes drove 12% profit beat.

There was a 4% volume beat, led by record-high CNG volume.

The possible trebling of domestic gas price remains a worry.

Jefferies

Research firm has kept a buy call but cut the target to Rs 620 as it was a soft quarter but ahead of expectations.

It expects company to maintain EBITDA margin of Rs 8/scm as the current valuations look attractive.

At 09:19 hrs Indraprastha Gas was quoting at Rs 403.75, up Rs 12.15 or 3.10 percent on the BSE.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.