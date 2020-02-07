App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 10:05 AM IST

What should investors do with IGL post Q3 result: buy, sell or hold?

According to Jefferies the Q3 earnings was in-line and it raise FY21-22 estimate to Rs 7-7.30/scm from Rs 6.40/scm.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 534, gaining over 2 percent in the early trade on February 7 despite the company having reported a poor set of numbers for the quarter ended in December.

The company has registered 25.5 percent fall in its Q3FY20 net profit at Rs 283.8 crore against Rs 381 crore in the quarter ended in September.

The revenue was down 1.7 percent at Rs 1,664.2 crore versus Rs 1,692.4 crore, QoQ.

The deferred tax expense stood at Rs 7.6 crore versus deferred tax gain of Rs 69.5 crore, YoY.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was down at Rs 391.8 crore versus Rs 392.9 crore and EBITDA margin was at 23.5 percent versus 23.2 percent, QoQ.

Macquarie | Neutral | Target: Rs 420 per share

The company's Q3 EBITDA was in-line with estimates, helped by steady margin and volume growth.

It estimate unit EBITDA margin at Rs 6.4/6.5 for FY21/22 and see upside risk to margin estimates on domestic & imported gas price movement.

Jefferies | Rating: Hold | Target: Raise to Rs 470 from Rs 390 per share

According to Jefferies the Q3 earnings was in-line and it raise FY21-22 estimate to Rs 7-7.30/scm from Rs 6.40/scm.

It build in over 13-15 percent volume growth for FY21-22e from 11-13 percent earlier, while vehicle addition momentum has remained stable.

Morgan Stanley | Rating: Overweight | Target: Rs 525 per share

The benefits from cheap gas led 10 percent earnings beat, meanwhile India gas demand was surprised on upside.

The margins elevated as vehicle and household demand continues to be robust.

At 09:18 hrs Indraprastha Gas was quoting at Rs 532.80, up Rs 10.55, or 2.02 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 10:05 am

