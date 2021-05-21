What should investors do with HPCL: buy, sell or hold post Q4?

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 288, rising 8 percent in early trade on May 21 a day after the company declared its Q4 numbers.

State-run oil retailer on May 20 reported a 28.2 percent sequential growth in standalone profit at Rs 3,018 crore in the quarter ended March 2021. Profit in the December 2020 quarter stood at Rs 2,345.6 crore.

The standalone revenue from operations increased by 10.1 percent sequentially to Rs 85,203.55 crore in Q4FY21.

Also Read - HPCL Q4 profit rises 28% to Rs 3,018 crore, beating estimates on operating performance

Here is what brokerages have to say about the stock and the company post the March quarter earnings announcement:

Citi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 295

It was an exceptionally strong performance throughout the year. The full-year standalone EPS is at Rs 71 per share versus Rs 17 per share in FY20.

The company declared an attractive final dividend of Rs 22.75 per share. Given the attractive valuations, we maintain a positive view on OMCs.

Jefferies | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 370

There was a significant EBITDA beat on much higher inventory gains in refining & marketing. The marketing volume growth was sharply ahead of industry growth.

The marketing profitability will be restored as crude prices cool & retail price hikes continue. The borrowings were flat due to a large increase in inventories & back-ended capex. Jefferies cut earnings by 3%/5% for FY22/23 on ongoing restrictions

JPMorgan | Rating: Overweight | Target: Raised to Rs 330 from Rs 285

The company reported a large beat driven by inventory gains and see a sharp improvement in underlying operating performance. JPMorgan has increased FY22-23 EPS estimates by 14% & 8%.

At 09:23 hrs, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation was quoting at Rs 288, up Rs 21.55, or 8.09 percent on the BSE.

: The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.