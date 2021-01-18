What should investors do with HDFC Bank after Q3 result: buy, sell or hold?

live bse live

HDFC Bank share price rose in the early trade on January 18 after the country's largest private sector lender reported a standalone profit of Rs 8,758.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, rising 18.1 percent year-on-year.

The growth was led by non-interest income and pre-provision operating profit with improved asset quality performance. The numbers, released on January 16, beat the CNBC-TV18 poll estimate which had was pegged the profit at Rs 8,264.8 crore.

Its net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 15.1 percent to Rs 16,317.6 crore in Q3FY21 compared to the year-ago period, driven by advances growth of 15.6 percent and a core net interest margin for the quarter of 4.2 percent.

Here is what brokerages have to say on the stock and company after the December quarter results:

Yes Securities

We are revising FY21/22/23 earnings estimates by 10%/3%/4%, respectively, and ABV estimates by 1.5-2 percent for these years, after having upgraded these numbers even towards the end of November in our collection feedback report. Earnings revisions could be sharper for the consensus. The stand-alone bank trades at 2.8x P/ABV and 16x P/E on FY23 estimates, adjusted for the valuation of its holdings in HDB Financial and HDFC Securities.

The valuation is palatable and can move higher as it stands just above the long-term mean on one year rolling forward basis and the probability of 20 percent earnings CAGR over FY20-23 has improved substantially. Also, the bank trades at a significant discount to KMB despite better growth delivery.

Prabhudas Lilladher

HDFC Bank’s earnings were in-line at Rs 87.6 billion (PLe: Rs 87.5 billion), with NII growing slightly slow at 15 percent, though NIM improved by 10bps to 4.2 percent. Better treasury gains helped PPOP and made additional Rs 26 billion of contingent provisions.

Contingency plus floating provisions now stand at 100bps of loans (70bps in Q2FY21), which is quite adequate, given the normalisation in slippage and lower restructured book of 50bps of loans (Rs 54 billion). Collections also have normalised to pre-COVID levels of 97 percent but yet varies product-to-product, making growth aspects slightly cautious.

With the return of normalisation, it will re-gain in retail credit, while turn aggressive in small/medium business lending from being cautious, in turn improving NIMs path. We retain buy with a revised target price of Rs 1,690 (from Rs 1,645 based on 3.6x (from 3.5x) Mar-23 ABV.

Sharekhan

HDFC Bank trades at 3.7x/3.2x its FY2022E/FY2023E ABVPS, which we find is reasonable. We believe the bank’s consistency is buoyed by its robust underwriting capability and risk measurement standards, which provide support for valuations. We find management’s indications for stable NIMs, and a structurally improving cost-income ratio encouraging, while the high provisioning buffer should provide support to asset quality and profitability.

We have finetuned our estimates and the target multiple for the bank considering the improving earnings visibility. We retain a buy rating on the stock, with a revised price target of Rs 1,810.

LKP Research

HDFC Bank is expected to outperform the sector led by 1) a healthy growth in operating income, 2) much higher provisions than regulatory requirement in the balance sheet, 3) strong capital cushion of 17 percent at CET1 level and best in class underwriting and risk-management practices. Given these strengths, we expect HDFC Bank to remain one of the best among all the lending business.

Thus, we continue to maintain buy rating, with a target price of Rs 1,643 (based on 3.7xFY22 Price to Adjusted Book Value).

Motilal Oswal

HDFC Bank has delivered strong business growth as the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 shock. Business activity has picked up, as reflected from the revival in retail loan growth, and disbursements across multiple segments are now higher than pre-COVID levels.

The bank’s operating performance remains steady, aided by healthy revenue growth, improving margins, and controlled opex. The asset quality impact due to COVID-19 remains under control, with total restructuring at 0.5 percent of loans and proforma slippages at Rs 49 b (for 3QFY21).

The bank holds a sufficient additional contingent provision buffer to manage residual stress. We marginally increase our earnings estimates and expect a 20 percent PAT CAGR over FY20–FY23E – with ROA/ROE of 2.1%/18.2% for FY23E. Maintain buy, with revised target price of Rs 1,720 (3.7x Sep’22E ABV).

ICICI direct

Digital initiatives and increasing economic activity are seen propelling retail credit growth ahead. This, coupled with healthy traction in corporate disbursement, will keep the business momentum ahead of the industry.

Healthy collection at 97 percent and contingent provision at around 90 bps of advances provide a cushion against asset-quality volatility. Capital adequacy of 18.9 percent and operational efficiency provide confidence on future earnings growth. Thus, we remain positive on the bank. Rolling on FY23E estimates, we maintain our buy rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,700 a share, valuing the core bank at around 3.7x FY23E ABV and adding Rs 50 in lieu of subsidiaries.

Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has maintained outperform call and raised target to Rs 1,700 from Rs 1,400.

The bank remains well-capitalised and growth is expected to continue to outpace the industry. It increases EPS for 2021-23 by 2-7 percent on the back of lower credit costs, reported CNBC-TV18.

At 0918 hours, HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,490.55, up Rs 23.90, or 1.63 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 1,494.00 on January 13, 2021 and a 52-week low Rs of 738.90 on March 24, 2020. It is trading 0.23 percent below its 52-week high and 101.73 percent above its 52-week low.